Virgo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Have the Extraordinary Ability to Mend Broken Hearts

Moving away from a bad relationship isn't always easy. Many people don’t manage to get the clean break that they would wish for. Heartbreak typically entails a lot of swinging back and forth between the extremes of trying to make it work and hoping to never run into them again. And if the relationship ends in heartbreak, there’s pain that’s felt on both sides. There is no formula for handling breakups, no matter how much heartache you have endured since your elementary school infatuation. However, different zodiac signs have diverse reactions to breakups and how to handle them. And some star signs know exactly what you should do after Cupid has left the room. They have the extraordinary ability to mend broken hearts. Take a look at who they are-

1. Aquarius

This air sign on the zodiac wheel approaches breakups a little differently. When a friend or loved one close to Aquarius faces heartbreak, they are concerned with making sure their loved one has the resources necessary to move on and heal emotionally. So, they set about answering every question their pal may have about how to get closure. But first, they recommend that they cut off contact with the ex. Aquarius may suggest their friend take some much-needed time to make progress on their reading list as a distraction. As a coping strategy, they may suggest their friend meet up for coffee with a long-lost buddy and spontaneously tell them about their entire childhood to catch up and avoid thinking of the split. It takes some support to help to adjust back to being single, but Aquarius is there every step of the way. They help heal their friend’s heart.

2. Cancer

When their loved ones are going through a breakup, Cancer plans everything based on their step-by-step breakup protocol. They would recommend their friend start deleting all of their ex’s images at once and blocking the ex on Instagram. They convince them that there is probably someone better waiting around the corner, so they deter them from crying over a split. They would even go so far as agreeing to let their pals come over for a sleepover so they may wallow in the emotions while still getting closure as a coping method. They may recommend their friend to enroll in a hobby class so that their ex—and Instagram followers, can see how great they’re doing. So, ultimately, Cancerians ensure that the world may observe their friends handling the breakup with elegance and composure. They are the nicest friends who help mend all that’s broken.

3. Virgo

Despite what some people might presume from their cold, detached demeanor, Virgos care deeply about their friends. They decide to be frank with their friends who are finding it difficult to mend their hearts. They ask them to be simply brave enough to recognize when it is time to cut the cord and walk away if the relationship cannot be saved. Virgos may aid them in cheering them up by booking a group vacation to Bali because they need to catch planes, not feelings. Despite their brief sob session into the flight, this earth sign will be the first to hold their pal’s hand. They ensure they gently offer the support and comfort necessary to heal their friend.

4. Taurus

Venus rules Taureans, who are generous friends. They frequently stay with a pal who is experiencing heartbreak by putting off dealing with their own work or home life. They aid their mate in handling leftover emotions so that they can maintain their composure in front of the ex and preserve their pride. The Bull’s hard exterior also conceals a soft heart. So, they like to help their friends sit down and talk about what went wrong. This ensures that there are no unwanted feelings and they are truly happy at the end of the conversation. Taurus confirms that their friends won't lose trust in love due to one bad encounter.

Some people try to put up a smokescreen after a breakup to hide how deeply they loved their ex. But these star signs rush to their aid by initiating long, in-depth discussions to process their emotions and aiding them in finding closure to genuinely move on. Indeed, as the healers of broken hearts on the zodiac wheel, the aforementioned zodiac signs are renowned for assisting their loved ones in putting one step in front of the other until they feel comfortable and whole again!

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

