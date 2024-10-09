Virgo to Taurus: 4 Zodiac Signs Who Skilfully Help Loved Ones Overcome Brutal Breakups

Moving away from a bad relationship isn't always as easy as one would hope. Indeed, many people find it extremely difficult to move on from their past relationships. Alas, there is no formula for handling breakups, no matter how much heartache you may have endured. However, different zodiac signs have diverse reactions to the end of a romance.

And some star signs know exactly what you should do after Cupid has left the room. They have the extraordinary ability to help their loved ones pick up the pieces of their broken hearts and move on. Take a sneak peek at who they are-

Aquarius

When a friend close to Aquarius faces heartbreak, they are concerned with making sure their loved one has the resources necessary to move on and heal emotionally. So, they set about answering every question their pal may have about how to get closure. But first, they recommend that they cut off contact with the ex. What’s more, Aquarius may suggest their friend take some much-needed time to make progress on their reading list or travel as a distraction.

They may even suggest their friend meet up for coffee with a long-lost buddy and spontaneously tell them about their entire childhood to catch up and avoid thinking of the split. It takes some support to help people get back to being single, but Aquarius is there every step of the way. They are committed to healing their friend’s heart!

Cancer

When their loved ones are going through a breakup, Cancer plans out a step-by-step healing protocol. They would recommend their friend start deleting all of their ex’s images at once and block him/her on social media sites. They also convince them that there is probably someone better waiting around the corner, so they deter them from crying over a split.

Moreover, Cancerians would let their pals come over for a sleepover so they may wallow in the emotions while still seeking closure. Some of these water signs may recommend their loved one enroll in a hobby class as a fulfilling new pastime. So, ultimately, Cancerians ensure that their friends tackle the breakup with elegance and composure.

Virgo

Virgos are straight shooters, so when they see that their loved ones are nursing the wounds of a toxic romance, they decide to be frank. Virgos ask their pals to be brave enough to recognize when it is time to cut the cord and walk away if the relationship cannot be saved.

After a brief sob session or two, this earth sign will be the first to hold their pal’s hand. They ensure they gently offer the support and comfort necessary to heal their friend. And once their buddies try to move on, Virgos cheer them up by booking a group vacation because they need to catch planes, not feelings.

Taurus

In order to aid a pal who is experiencing heartbreak, Taurus may even put off dealing with their own work or home life. After all, they know that friends may try to put up a smokescreen after a breakup to hide their pain. So, they aid their mate in handling leftover emotions so that they can maintain their composure in front of the ex and preserve their pride.

Taurus also like to ascertain that their friends won't lose trust in love due to one bad encounter. So, they help their buddies sit down and talk about all that went wrong. This ensures that there are no unwanted feelings festering and their hearts are open to new love.

These star signs love to initiate long discussions to help friends process their emotions and genuinely move on. Indeed, they assist loved ones in putting one step in front of the other until they banish the pain they feel.

Disclaimer: These attributes are generic and may not necessarily hold true for you.

