Virgo to Taurus: 5 Zodiac signs who are likely to be timid wives

Some zodiac signs may appear to dominate their partners in daily life when it comes to matters of the heart. Similar to this, there are some signs that enjoy being courted and frequently prefer their mates to be domineering when it comes to marital affairs. So, today, we take a look at zodiac characters who prefer to play it cool at home and display their bashful side while yet enjoying a happy marriage with the love of their life. 1. Aquarius

Due to their tendency to be hesitant, Aquarius ladies adore being wooed and softly coaxed by their husbands. They require constant support while confronting uncomfortable or frightening circumstances since they are terrified of even the tiniest things. 2. Taurus During the romance, Taurus will go out of their way to appease their spouse because they are so good at figuring out what they enjoy and don't like. However, because they are initially rather hesitant, this zodiac sign sometimes feels like an onion with multiple layers that must be peeled back by a faithful and persistent husband when it comes to marriage. 3. Cancer Although many people think of Cancerians as whiners, they are frequently unyielding in romantic relationships. Nevertheless, in daily life, they are frequently subjugated by their relationships. But in marriage, they are most obedient to a domineering spouse who wants to set the agenda for the day.

4. Pisces People with the zodiac sign Pisces are never in doubt about what they want out of life. However, marriage has a unique set of challenges. They frequently turn off their constantly active brains and allow their emotions to simply flow. They compromise and let their lovers take the lead and make their important decisions in an effort to better understand their relationships. 5. Virgo Virgos usually find themselves daydreaming about their lovers and yearn to be completely swept off their feet. When this really occurs, their reaction can be a little surprising. Some of these spouses are perfectionists, but they prefer their husbands to be in charge of the home. Even if these indications occasionally appear to be the bravest of all, it is really just a defence mechanism for them against dread.

