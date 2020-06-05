Virgo vs Scorpio: Which zodiac sign is the strongest one?

Virgo and Scorpio both are known to be highly dedicated to reach their goals. Virgo is timid and Scorpio is calm; Virgo is judgmental and the other one is aggressive. So, which one is stronger than the other sign?

Each person is different from the other based on their zodiac personality traits. So, if you research on astrology and zodiac signs, then it will be better to know about a person. Our nature, qualities and behaviour depend a lot on these star signs. For example, zodiac traits can tell us which sign is stronger than others and which one is weaker.

So, today we are going to discuss the strength of Virgo and Scorpio. Which one of these zodiac signs is stronger than the other one? Well, going through their personality traits can help us to determine that. Read on to know more about it.

Virgo or Scorpio: Which zodiac sign is the strongest one?

Virgo

It’s an earth sign and people of this zodiac are born between August 23 and September 22. Some of the qualities of this star sign are they are highly dedicated, analytical, tender and highly practical. This sign tends to be quite workaholic as well. Virgos are always well-organised and very responsible. They know properly what are their goals and how to reach them. Often called perfectionist, Virgos tend to pay keen attention to details of everything. And they are considered to be fit for any profession, especially in speaking and writing. However, Virgos don’t like to take leaderships; rather they want others to give them orders. On top of everything, Virgo people are very dependable companions who care a lot for their loved ones. Some of the negative qualities of these people are timidity and always criticising others.

Scorpio

Scorpio is a water sign and scorpions are born between October 23 and November 21. Flexible, courageous, ardent, dedicated are some of the words that define a scorpion well. They are a strong believer of will power and the most determined zodiac sign of all. They will keep working until they reach their goals. Scorpions are commonly known to be good leaders. They are great to show love and affection to others. But they are very secretive and cannot trust anyone easily. You need to gain their trust. But the negative quality of this star sign is that they may become highly aggressive and cruel. And often they may feel jealous of others as well. This sign is also known to be quite possessive as well. But Scorpions are also a dependable companion who like to take care of others.

Which one is the strongest?

Based on these traits, which one is the strongest zodiac sign according to you? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read| Astrology: Make more money with these tips as per your zodiac signs

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×