Vishu 2021: Date, significance and all you need to know about the Kerala New Year

The Malayalam new year is celebrated with much enthusiasm and gusto every year. Here is everything you need to know about this auspicious festival in the southern state of India from its significance, history and traditions.

Observed in the southern state of India, Kerala, Vishu is a Malayalam festival that is celebrated among Malayali Hindus. The festival of Vishu marks the first day of Medam, the ninth month of the solar calendar and Vishu is celebrated with some traditions following the harvest festival of Vishu Kani. It marks the beginning of the Spring to celebrate the plentiful harvest for the season.

It is known as Vishu in Kerala while in other states the same festival is referred to as different names like Ugadi in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, Bihu in Assam and Baisakhi in Punjab. Vishu Kani is the Malayalam new year celebrated during the spring equinox when the day and night are of equal durations.

This year the Vishu festival will be celebrated on April 14, 2021.

History

Dating back to 844 AD, during the reign of Sthanu Ravi, Vishu is celebrated in Kerala to mark the day when Krishna killed the demon Narakasura. This is why Krishna idols are worshipped during the Vishu Kani. On this day, Vishnu and his incarnation, Krishna are both worshipped.

Significance

Vishukkani means that which is seen first on the day of Vishu, the festival. Hence, the first sighting during dawn, which is known to bring good luck throughout the year is considered significant. It is believed that the first things that children see on that day should represent abundance. Hence, the children are blindfolded and are made to see the Vishukkani decorations first thing in the morning to bring good luck and start the year on an auspicious note.

The Vishukkani is prepared by the women and it includes items like lemon, rice, cucumber, jackfruit, kajal, betel leaves, an oil lamp, coins, mirror, yellow konna flowers, idols of Lord Vishnu and few currency notes. This the sight that the children and family members must wake up to in the morning on that particular day.

Rituals

The Vishu festival is mainly celebrated during the early morning hours of that day, in the morning folks visit temples and prepare various types of delicacies for offerings. They wake up early and watch the laburnum tree while making offerings that includes silver coins and other silver items, rice and money. On this day, children wear new clothes and become part of the celebrations too.

On this day, people feast on delicious food that includes authentic food items like Veppampoorasam. Sadya is the feast that comprises these traditional vegetarian dishes served on a banana leaf.

