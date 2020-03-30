VOTE: Have you started sleeping more post the Coronavirus lockdown?

Are you catching on the long-lost sleep during the quarantine or are you suffering from lack of sleep? Take our poll and let us know.

Coronavirus outbreak has brought life to a standstill. The first case in India was reported a few weeks ago. Ever since doctors have been urging people to sanitize and stay extra cautious of its symptoms. Eventually, the government stepped in and forced people to stay indoors. To have better control of the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country-wide lockdown last week. The lockdown will be until April 14. The self-quarantine has forced Indians to stay indoors until the Coronavirus spread comes under control.

The lockdown period has left people with a lot of extra time. The period has led to many online users turning towards Netflix, Voot and other OTT platforms to binge-watch series. Show like Money Heist, Asur, Stranger Things and more are discussed on social media platforms.

However, a few people are utilizing this period to catch up on some sleep. Many of our friends have been found their heaven on their beds amid the lockdown. Many people are busy napping in the afternoon and sleeping in the night as well. However, there are also others who are unable to sleep. Many people are associating the lack of movement and exercise to improper sleeping patterns. This has led to a constant state of gloom.

So we are reaching out to our readers to find out if they have noticed any change in their sleeping patterns. Is the lockdown impacted your sleep? Are you sleeping more or has your sleep cycle gone for a toss? Take our poll and let us know.

