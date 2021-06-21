Wake Up Sid: Have a look at the main characters of this film as zodiac signs

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Wake Up Sid’ is a film that every young adult can easily relate to. Check out the characters of this film as zodiac signs.

There are some films in Bollywood that touch just the right strings of our heart. The characters, the dialogues and the storyline connect with us on a deeper level. Ayan Mukerji is one such Bollywood director who manages to hit just the right chords with his films, be it Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Wake Up Sid.

When it comes to ‘Wake Up Sid’, it is a coming of age film that perfectly captures the struggles of a spoiled rich brat Siddharth Mehra and follows his journey of being a “man” from a “boy”. His constant companion in his journey is Aisha Banerjee.

We took the liberty of predicting the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, based on their personality traits.

Siddharth Mehra

Siddharth aka Sid is childish, immature and fun-loving. At the beginning of the film, he can be seen living a carefree life. But as the film progresses, Sid realises his responsibilities and starts taking life seriously. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Sagittarius. Just like a Sagittarian, he is adventurous and spontaneous but also eventually does become aware of his role and responsibilities.

Aisha Banerjee

Aisha Banerjee is the “new girl in the city”. She has come to Mumbai to fulfil her dream of becoming a writer. She is ambitious, driven and hardworking and is committed to turning her dreams into reality. Her sincerity, diligence and sensitivity make her belong to the zodiac sign Cancer.

Kabir Chaudhary

Kabir is Aisha’s boss. Unlike most bosses, he is pretty chilled out and relaxed and does eventually give Aisha a chance to fulfil her dream of becoming a writer. He likes jazz and has a subtle and sophisticated personality. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Taurus.

Ram Mehra

Ram Mehra is the owner of “Flower Showers”. He worked hard to make a name for himself and to become rich and affluent. He isn’t too vocal when it comes to his feelings or interests and this can be in the film when Sid discovers his father’s love for photography. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Virgo.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs that are most compatible with Tara Sutaria

Share your comment ×