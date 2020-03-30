Want to be a dog parent? Here are 5 signs that you're ready to foster a dog before owning one

Fostering a dog means that the foster pet parent needs to be prepared to take on the responsibility of a pet that may need them a lot more than anyone else.

When you take care of a pet temporarily and provide it with love, care and shelter while waiting to find it a permanent home. Fostering a dog while it waits to get adopted is not an easy task and it's not something that everyone can do. Fostering is an important process for a dog as well because it prepares him for a home environment before he finds his family and permanent home. In most cases, a foster pet is usually a rescue dog who was abandoned, injured or went through emotional trauma. It is a very generous and compassionate thing to do and can be a wonderful experience but it can also be a painful experience. After spending a lot of time with a challenging dog and helping him through difficult times, giving them up can be very tough. Foster parents devote a lot of time to their foster dog and you must be prepared to foster a pet. Not being prepared to foster a dog means you might make mistakes that will make things difficult for the dog and you. This is why it's important to know when you're prepared to foster a pet or not.

Here are some signs that you are ready to foster a dog.

1. Having a foster dog needs a lot of time. You cannot have a dog at home if you have a busy or packed schedule. Dogs need a lot of care and time. If you have the time to take them for a walk and play with them and spend time with them, then you are ready.

2. Fostering a dog means spending time with him and getting to know him and also getting attached and then giving them up when the time is right. This means that you need to be emotionally ready. You need to know that you will be able to take the emotional strain that comes with it. If you are emotionally strong, you are ready to foster a dog.

3. Dogs need a lot of space and you cannot foster a dog if you live in a small apartment where the dog won't have space to adjust. They also need some garden space or backyard to walk and play in. If you have a spacious house, you are all set to foster a dog.

4. It's important to remember that foster dogs are not always well behaved and calm. Some dogs have gone through a tough time and find it difficult to adjust to home environments and training and getting them adjusted requires a lot of patience. You cannot foster a dog if you aren't patient and don't know the basic training techniques.

5. While fostering may be a temporary thing, there may be times when the dog may not find the perfect home and you will end up having the dog at your place for a much longer time than you expected and need to be prepared for it.

