Want to be light on your feet while dancing? Do these 4 things to be agile and swift

Dance is something that not everyone can easily master. Sure everyone can groove to the music, but not exactly follow every beat and be in rhythm. It is often said that to be a good dancer, one has to be light on their feet. But it is not as easy as it sounds, since most of us are pretty heavy-footed.

Being light-footed not only makes the person a better dancer but also helps in being agile and swift. So if you want to be light on your feet, then follow the tips given below.

1. Bend your knees a little. When you bend your knees you automatically make your feet feel lighter and your movements swifter and graceful. You become more agile and it is easy for you to dance.

2. Lift your heels from the ground. Lifting your heels from the ground makes it easier for you to jump from one place to another. Keeping your feet flat on the ground can make your movements heavy.

3. While doing any step, try to use only certain parts of your foot to be light on your feet. Use your toes and heels, as and when required to easily transition into the next step.

4. Lift your foot when turning. It is often said that turning while maintaining your balance is probably one of the most difficult parts of any dance. So lift your foot while turning to turn in a graceful manner without losing your balance or look clumsy. Also, try to focus at one point while turning to not feel dizzy after the turn.

