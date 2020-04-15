Want to increase your savings? Follow THESE smart ways and save more than you do

With job loss and inflation lurking on our heads due to Coronavirus lockdown, it is best to start saving more. Check out some tips and tricks that will help you.

Is your savings account almost nil? There are several factors to it and lack of planning and poor spending habits could be one of the reasons. Right now, in the Coronavirus led lockdown, even if we are savings due to no travelling to work, no vacations, no eating out and no shopping, we are spending as there are other shopping avenues and hoarding as much as we can. Currently, panic buying, pay cuts, job losses and overall poor economy is hampering our savings. The shortage of supply and sudden increase in demand for staples have led to increased prices.

People are buying anything that is available to them at any cost. This sudden change in supply and demand has and will increase your household expenses in the weeks to come until production, supply and demand return back to the same capacity. The economy is hit badly and it will take to recover. So, in such uncertain times with job loss and layoffs lurking on the head and increased inflation, it is best to focus on more savings than you are doing right now.

1. Work on emergency and other vital funds

Just like being goalless in life will not help you to reach anywhere, for personal finance too we need goals. The very first goal is to set and works towards the emergency aka contingency fund. It can be as per your needs. Try and have around at least 6 months to 1 year of salary as your emergency fund and avoid usage of that fund unnecessarily. After this, set achievable and realistic goals again as per your needs (not as per your wants). So, you can work on a retirement fund, travel fund, kids fund or wedding fund and work towards getting the goals for each fund. Right now, in such uncertain times, increase your emergency fund.

2. Have a budget and shopping plan and stick to it

Make a weekly, monthly and yearly budget and do not spend more than the budget. For example, if your earing is 30,000. Keep aside 20,000 (read 5th point where to keep) and keep the other 10,000 the spending budget in another account. Try and avoid impulsive or panic buying.

3. Focus on needs and not on wants

Stop impressing people and buy and spend on things that you NEED and not what you WANT. Make a list of needs and wants. And out of that spend on, for example, include 5 needs and 2 wants in your expense list to have a balance. Always try to reduce, reuse and recycle, this will help you to save a lot of money and also help the environment.

3. Be frugal

Being frugal is not cheap, it is actually a smart move. I am listing some of the ideas you can implement and save more.

- Cancel unnecessary paid apps and subscriptions that you don't use

- Buy during discounts and offers

- Install the solar panels and save money on electricity bills

- Travel in public transport and not in personal car

- Don't order, cook your own food

- Don't use credit cards or loans, instead pay off debts if you can

- Quit or reduce smoking and drinking

- Freelance or work OT (The more you work, the more you earn, the more you save)

- Use cashback and coupons

- Compare items and services on several sites to know best offer and prize

4. Keep a track of income and expense

Keep a constant track on your income and expense, to know if you working towards your goal and following a budget or not.

5. Save more via mutual funds, insurance, FD, RD and land among others.

If you will have more liquid cash or in a savings account, the tendency to spend them also increases. So, it is better to distribute the savings among investment instruments such as mutual funds, insurances, FD, RD and land which will give you interest and rent. So, out of 30,000 distribute the 20,000 among these instruments and 10,000 for daily expenditure.

