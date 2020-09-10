Want to know about your personality? Your pets can tell it all

Pets can improve our mental and physical health. People struggling with depression are often advised to nurture a pet. But our pets can also tell a lot about our personalities. Read below.

People are always attracted to the idea of having pets in their life. It’s highly therapeutic as pets can improve both our physical and mental health; even studies suggest that. Be it a dog or a cat or a bird, we get a companion in our life to spend our time and play with them.

Some pets like dogs or cats can also be attached to us mentally as well. They can even sense our low mood or depression. Dogs are even used for counselling, which is known as animal therapy. Pets can also define our personality as well, according to research. Here’s how.

Here's how can pets tell our personality:

Dog lover

If you want your pet to run all over the house and play with them to enjoy every minute, then you’re a dog person. You are outspoken, extroverted and adventurous. You always want excitement in your life. You will always opt for dogs over the cat as pets.

Cat lover

If you love cats more than a dog, then you’re sensitive, creative, adventurous. You are a great listener and sometimes prone to anxiety. Cat lovers are more introverted and they love to break rules. Cat lovers can easily get stressed and worried.

Bird lover

Bird lovers are more social and easy-going with others. They are more expressive also than cats or dog lovers. But these people can sometimes be quite dominating as they have a strong personality.

Fish lover If you love a fish, then you re a kind of happy-go-lucky person. You have a great sense of humour and want to enjoy your life to the fullest. You’re not attracted to materialistic stuff and always possess a very optimistic look towards life. Also Read: Pet Parenting: 5 Things to keep in mind when you buy a toy for your pooch

