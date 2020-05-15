Astrology: Most to least zodiac ranking of classy and sophisticated person

Sophistication defines how much confident and self-assured you are about yourself. So, according to your zodiac signs find out if you are a sophisticated and classy person. Read on to know below.

Sophistication is a term that defines your choice, good taste, social status and superiority. Generally, sophisticated people are smart, confident and commanding. They don’t need to wear expensive outfits. But whatever you wear, there should be classiness in your aura.

This kind of person is mature, self-assured and catches everyone’s attention to themselves. They are extremely charming without any snobbish behaviour. But there are some people who are born with it and they are just effortlessly sophisticated. Astrology can define how much sophisticated people are based on their zodiac traits. So, read on to know it right below.

How much sophisticated you are based on your zodiac signs?

1. Capricorn

Dignified, mature, confident and sorted Capricorn is always the most sophisticated person according to astrology. They never get intoxicated in public or lose their temperament. And they can be very sensitive to other people. People of this zodiac sign are always classy.

2. Sagittarius

Representatives of this star sign are super enthusiastic about new things. They like to travel a lot and explore new places, things and food. They are confident in their own skin.

3. Taurus

Taurus people do everything in a stylish manner. They are smart, confident and attractive which makes people respect and admire them. Basically, Taureans are very classy.

4. Leo

Leos are naturally classy and sophisticated. They are dazzling and vibrant and they will always be in the spotlight. It’s not only about their makeup and dressing style; their classy aura easily catches people’s attention and makes them want to include Leos in their life. They are self-assured and know how to handle themselves in a tough situation.

5. Libra

Librans are all about charm and graciousness. They always want you to feel comfortable. They always like to be around great people. Well, they can be less sophisticated when they go out of balance, for example, if they get drunk. But that happens rarely for Librans.

6. Pisces

Natural appreciation for art and culture makes Pisceans sophisticated persons. They would never do anything that would make others feel awkward and uncomfortable.

7. Cancer

Cancerians have natural classiness and beauty. But this often gets ruined by their extreme level of emotions because they cannot hide their true feelings at any moment.

8. Scorpio

Scorpions are quite sophisticated and classy. But the biggest problem with them is they feel jealous and manipulative. Then, they really don’t care if they are making others uncomfortable with their odd behaviour. But they will lose their social grace soon in such situations.

9. Virgo

Virgos are very fussy which measures their parameter of sophistication. As they are very picky, they tend to not be classy sometimes.

10. Gemini

Geminis are just the opposite of sophistication. They are really not conscious about their classiness. They are always losing things, getting into trouble, never on time and quite messy. Geminis are in a constant state of chaos.

11. Aries

Aries people are fun and adventurous but not sophisticated. And they also don’t care about it. People of this sun sign like to be as they are and not change themselves to show their classiness.

12. Aquarius

These people are not at all sophisticated. They are quite intelligent but very stubborn. They don’t care about making other people uncomfortable with their behaviour and gesture. They will do what they have decided to do.

