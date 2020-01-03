Want to know which Disney character you are? Here’s how the new Instagram filter can help you

Instagram user Arno Partissimo has launched a new photo filter, which will show which Disney character are you. This feature got flourished with positive responses.

People across the world are addicted to the photo-sharing app Instagram and its photo filters. Now, this addiction has increased further as Instagram is now getting flooded with the #whichdisneycharacterareyoufilter. The Instagram photo filter is now added with another feature for a photo. In this feature, you will get to know, which Disney character you are. This 'Which Disney character are you' filter has been created by Instagram user Arno Partissimo.

After opening the filter, you have to place the camera straight in front of your face, and an icon will appear above your head with the Disney character, which resembles your personality. You can search for 'Which Disney character are you' filter in the browse effects and save it to your Instagram camera or just click on 'try it' option. Another way is to find a friend who has used this filter recently and tap the filter title on the top left corner.

You can record a selfie video of yourself to get acquainted with the Disney filter. Android and iOS users can go directly to the page @arnopartissimo on Instagram and search for the Disney filter in his stories. First, update the Instagram app before trying the filter. After the launch of this filter, Partissimo has got more than 200,000 followers within a week on his Instagram.

Credits :Arno Partissimo

