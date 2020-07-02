Want to potty train your toddler in the right way? Follow THESE tips

Are you giving the right potty training to your toddler? Well, this is one of the most important stages for your kids. So, these are the tips you can take to give your toddler the right potty training.

Potty training is a must for every toddler so that they can tell their parents when they need to go to the loo. But how will you give proper training for it to your baby? First, you need to understand that it’s for the toddler and so you will have to be patient. Initially, there would be problems and they cannot use the signs; but keep up with the training for them.

You have to motivate yourself for this training. Otherwise, you won’t understand this and toddlers cannot tell you when they should go to the washroom. So, below are the tips to potty train your toddler in the right manner.

Potty training tips for kids:

Is your toddler ready for potty training?

Every kid is different from each other. So, it doesn’t mean they will learn this at the same age. Some mature sooner than others. So, you have to understand when he or she is ready for the potty training. You should start with the potty training at the age of 2 of your kid. Some may even be good for it at the age of 3. These are the signs of it:

You are changing fewer diapers.

Bowel movements become more regular.

Your kid is more vocal about going to the loo than before.

He can spot dirty diapers.

Tips for potty training

These tips can help you to give the right potty training for your toddlers:

He will use the potty pot, so let him decide which colour they would like it to be.

Take them to the washroom with you and explain about it.

While explaining use formal words like urinate. And don’t use anything negative words like gross, smelly, etc.

Tell him about the positive sides of using a bathroom.

Show them how to use the potty.

Be patient and motivate him if he throws any tantrums.

Make him practice general hygiene.

And when you see him doing this on his own, don’t forget to praise him for this.

