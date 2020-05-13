Watch: This 1 year old chef is taking over the internet with his adorable cooking videos

Can a kid, who is just a year old, can cook? If you are saying no, then you have to check this one-year-old's Instagram account. Read on to know more.

Every now and then, we see and share about the viral sensations who take over the internet overnight. You must have noticed how many baby videos go viral as they are so adorable and therapeutic as we watch. And today we are talking about one such kid who is the current talk of the town thanks to his cute cooking skills. If you thought cooking is no kid's play then you are wrong. Meet Chef Kobe, who is probably the world's youngest chef and his cuteness and adorable cooking videos are now doing rounds on the internet.

In such pressing times of Coronavirus pandemic, this toddler's cute videos are making us smile and keeping us sane. This 1-year-old kid's Instagram account is handled by his parents Ashley and Kyle and the handle's name Kobe Eats. His Instagram account's bio reads: "Hi I’m Chef Kobe I like to cook & eat. This is my official account managed by my parents@ashley_yn & @_kyn#KOBEEATS www.kobeeats.com." The very first video of Kobe was posted on the account on February 25th, 2020 and soon it became viral and now the account boasts whopping 500k plus followers on Instagram.

His very first post:

He also has a website and a YouTube channel too. Each and every video has millions of likes, comments, and views. The comment section is always full of gushing notes for the toddler who is a visual treat for many. As he is just a year old he does not speak while cooking with his mother. As he prepares food, he sometimes quickly and adorably nibble on them as well.

What makes him adorable is his apron, chef's hat and a bib which reads more, please. Speaking of the recipes, he has tried his hands right from easy to complicated dishes. Right from pancake cereal to maple syrup chicken to steaks to roasted potatoes and chocolate cake, he tries to whip several dishes with his mom. The cherry on the top of his videos are equally endearing captions of the posts. Check out some of the cute ones:

“I made vegan banana chocolate chip bars for my momma on Mother’s Day! They were so good! Kelly enjoyed a bowl lick too.” OR “Tonight I made beef bulgogi bowls with pickled cucumbers and carrots, a new recipe! I made no spills, AND I heard a motorcycle!! Initially, the account started with Kobe rating his mother's food, apparently, when his mother noticed that he likes to help her, then she started filming him at their Virginia home.

What are your views on Kobe and his handle Kobe Eats? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

