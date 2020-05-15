  1. Home
Watch: Delhi looks like Switzerland after getting hit by hailstorm and duststorm

Dust and hail storms have painted Delhi white. Many are comparing the hail-filled regions as Switzerland and Shimla. Check out the videos right here.
44236 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 07:42 pm
People,Delhi,delhi hailstormWatch: Delhi looks like Switzerland after getting hit by hailstorm and duststorm
Delhites have been witnessing strange weather and conditions of late. They were first hit by the dust storm and a mild earthquake. They saw later heavy showers. Along with strong winds and rains, the hailstorm was also reported at several places, especially in North Delhi.  After heavy rain, dust storm and hailstorm, the same left people from the north region both excited and worried. The hail-covered Delhi has given a new sight and it is that of hill station as the roads were filled with hailstones which are resembling like a thin layer of fresh snow. Twitter, the micro-blogging site was soon filled with pictures and videos of the storm and its after-effects started doing rounds on it. 

A video from the Kamla Nagar area is now viral. People are comparing with the regions with snowfalls such as Shimla and even Switzerland. Some people are not excited at all and are worried by getting struck by a thick hailstorm in mid-May as they feel it is anything but normal. One of Twitter users writes, "Switzerland lag Raha bilkul Delhi." Another one wrote, "Delhi is turning into hill station destination slowly and steadily."For the unversed, the dust storms and strong winds uprooted trees, damaged power lines and many vehicles parked along the road were damaged as well. As per NDTV's report, the dust storm started at around 6.00 pm, followed by rain and hailstorm minutes. Because of the sudden change in the weather, there is a dip in the temperature as well.

Check out the videos posted by netizens right here: 

As per phenomena.org, a hailstorm can be described as an unusual weather phenomenon in which balls of ice, called hail, fall from the sky. The ice balls are nothing more than solid precipitation that will form under certain conditions. Hailstones are very dangerous as they can be as big as the size of a cricket ball and can come in more than 200km/h speed. On the other hand, a dust storm, which is also known as a sandstorm, is a meteorological phenomenon and mostly the same happens in arid and semi-arid regions. Dust storms can only occur when there is a large accumulation of loose dirt and earth. And it can happen anywhere where rain has not fallen, basically during hotter months of the year.

