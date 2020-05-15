Watch: Delhi looks like Switzerland after getting hit by hailstorm and duststorm

Dust and hail storms have painted Delhi white. Many are comparing the hail-filled regions as Switzerland and Shimla. Check out the videos right here.

Delhites have been witnessing strange weather and conditions of late. They were first hit by the dust storm and a mild earthquake. They saw later heavy showers. Along with strong winds and rains, the hailstorm was also reported at several places, especially in North Delhi. After heavy rain, dust storm and hailstorm, the same left people from the north region both excited and worried. The hail-covered Delhi has given a new sight and it is that of hill station as the roads were filled with hailstones which are resembling like a thin layer of fresh snow. Twitter, the micro-blogging site was soon filled with pictures and videos of the storm and its after-effects started doing rounds on it.

A video from the Kamla Nagar area is now viral. People are comparing with the regions with snowfalls such as Shimla and even Switzerland. Some people are not excited at all and are worried by getting struck by a thick hailstorm in mid-May as they feel it is anything but normal. One of Twitter users writes, "Switzerland lag Raha bilkul Delhi." Another one wrote, "Delhi is turning into hill station destination slowly and steadily."For the unversed, the dust storms and strong winds uprooted trees, damaged power lines and many vehicles parked along the road were damaged as well. As per NDTV's report, the dust storm started at around 6.00 pm, followed by rain and hailstorm minutes. Because of the sudden change in the weather, there is a dip in the temperature as well.

Check out the videos posted by netizens right here:

Crazy scenes. Thick hail in Delhi in mid-May. This is not normal, freak weather + pandemic + frequent earthquakes = #Delhi, these days. pic.twitter.com/xZPcXRu5uH — Nishant Gambhir (@madnish30) May 14, 2020

Such heavy Hailstorm in Delhi...looks like snowfall...

pic.twitter.com/LTbNeOCL1g — Amandeep Singh (@singhaman1904) May 14, 2020

Hailstorm in north west delhi, few snapshots from the area.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/9pwgg1p9FQ — Bhupinder Kumar (@bhupinder1993) May 14, 2020

Hailstorm un Delhi

It feels like i am in some hill station

It was scary #Delhi #Hailstorm pic.twitter.com/fp9o6UNYZ4 — Ankit Prakash Ching (@arunankit46) May 14, 2020

First Covid-19 lockdown, 2nd Earthquake in Delhi, 3rd Thunderstorms in Delhi.

Now I am thinking, I want 2019 back#DelhiWeather #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/6eZZbxf4uO — Deepika (@deepikagola) May 14, 2020

When there s a hailstorm in middle of May in Delhi. All my friends who are or have been from Delhi will understand this well... Craziest Summer I have ever seen !! .

.

.

.#Delhi #summers #delhisummer #hailstorm #weather #NewDelhi #delhiweather pic.twitter.com/3oSU6Bd6HH — Siddharth Jain (@Siddharth2902) May 14, 2020

Hailstorm in the month of May in Delhi, The weather was scary enough #delhirains pic.twitter.com/qCDrdeR0SR — @miss_chauhan (@misschauhan89) May 14, 2020

Hail storm near Old Delhi railway station. @htTweets pic.twitter.com/VIh79phpLV — Burhaan Kinu (@burhaankinu) May 14, 2020

As per phenomena.org, a hailstorm can be described as an unusual weather phenomenon in which balls of ice, called hail, fall from the sky. The ice balls are nothing more than solid precipitation that will form under certain conditions. Hailstones are very dangerous as they can be as big as the size of a cricket ball and can come in more than 200km/h speed. On the other hand, a dust storm, which is also known as a sandstorm, is a meteorological phenomenon and mostly the same happens in arid and semi-arid regions. Dust storms can only occur when there is a large accumulation of loose dirt and earth. And it can happen anywhere where rain has not fallen, basically during hotter months of the year.

