Watch: Husky dog Kovu singing with his hooman is the cutest thing on the internet

3-year-old husky, Kovu singing with his hooman is one of the sweetest things of the day. Their performances are dedicated to COVID-19 frontline warriors.

Tate Hegstrom and his performances with his 3-year-old husky, Kovu to show their support for the front-line workers are receiving heaps of praises online. For the unversed, a few weeks ago, Hegstrom had uploaded a video of himself performing an acoustic version of Bill Withers’ 1972 hit, Lean on Me on Instagram with Kovu. In the clip, we can see Kovu, who is named after the lead lion in Disney's The Lion King II: Simba's Pride, howling along as Hegstrom sings and strums the guitar.

Soon, the video went viral and later they jammed to Jason Mraz’s I’m Yours. And again they received lots of love and appreciation. We have to say that Kovu is the real star of their performances with his perfectly placed howls. In an interview with People.com, Tate, who is an administrative resident at a Colorado hospital, said Kovu is a natural singer as he would sing anytime when a melodic thing happened, or when he hears a siren, or music, or other singing. He said, "All it takes is a little motivation, and he hops right in."

He added, “I’ll spend 12 hours in the hospital, and when you come home after a long day and he gives you one of the big ol’ howls, it is something special.” He also said that he would like the performances to encourage other people as well so that they also show their support for those on the front lines and fighting against COVID-19. “Any sort of appreciation people can show online is helpful, including donating to hospitals, donating food or sending cards,” he said.

Netizens cannot get enough of their performances and are showering love and praises in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Just can’t. This is too adorable”. While another wrote, “This is the best thing on the Internet. Ever." A healthcare worker who is currently busy fighting COVID-19 also commented. The comment read, "I’m so in love with that beautiful dog. Oh! My goodness just beautiful. I’m an ICU nurse and love this duet it’s what we need."

