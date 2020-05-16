Watch: Police Dog doing push ups with officers is the cutest thing on the internet

If you a doggo lover, then you have to check out this super cute video of Police Dog doing push ups.

May is the month of mental health awareness and many health enthusiasts, NGOs, health organizations and social activists are doing their best to create more awareness and mobilize people. One of the common issues today is the stigma associated with mental health. People still think twice before saying the word mental. However, as the efforts of so many people are just increasing, one day we all will be able to fight with any kind of mental health issue.

Extending a helping hand, the Western Australia Police Force came up with a smart idea. They shared a video the cutest video and in no time it went viral and of course, making the reach of awareness more as well. They shared a video police dog Whiskey doing push-ups with two fellow officers. Yes, you read it right! The doggo took up the push-challenge and did a good job at it. The official handle of WAPF captioned the same as, "100% certified good boy PD Whiskey does the #pushupchallenge for Mental Health Awareness Month!"

While some were amazed to see how perfectly he did the pushups, others cannot stop commenting about the cuteness. One of the users wrote, “Omg absolutely loved this. How amazing is PD Whiskey. Loved how he responded so quickly to his handler’s head commands. Sooo clever." If you are have been super lazy to workout then this video will surely give you the right motivation. Check out the clip of the doggo right here:

For the unversed, a police dog aka K-9 is a dog trained to help police and other law enforcement people. These dogs are given their own ballistic vests, and some even have their own police IDs and badges. If you are curious which breeds are popular choices for the police job, then Belgian Malinois, German Shepherd Dogs, Bloodhounds, Dutch Shepherds and Labrador Retrievers are the ones. These breeds are known for their amazing working ability, they cooperate with their handlers and they also have the tenacity in fighting criminals. Some are trained for only one purpose while some for multiple tasks.

Common jobs of K-9 are suspect apprehension, detection and search and rescue. Their amazing sense of smell comes very handy to fight the crime. Dogs have 225 million scent receptors in their noses (humans have 5 million). Dogs are often trained to detect various drugs, explosives, accelerants and other crime scene evidence. Military dogs are also trained to detect landmines as well. The ability of dogs to cover large areas in a relatively short period of time is really when looking for victims or suspects or pieces of evidence.

