Water Filter for Home: Drink healthy & pure water every day with THESE purifiers from Amazon

Access to clean drinking water is a blessing that unfortunately not many have. Pollution, industrialization and many other factors have restricted the flow of clean drinking water from reaching every household making a water filter for home a must. A water filter machine purifies the water and helps you stay away from waterborne diseases. If you don’t have a water filter at your home yet, now is the time to grab the best from the list given below.

Grab your water filter for home from the list below:

Here are 7 water filters that are a must-have at your home to drink clean water. Water being the most important part of living, don’t risk your life and health opting out of getting a water filter for home.

1. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard

With a water storage capacity of 7 litres, this water filter for home delivers optimum purification through its dual RO+UV technology along with the highest water-saving percentage. It is also equipped with a membrane life enhancer to avoid the deposition of salts on the membrane and to maintain its life. The purifier also features a taste adjuster that enables adjustment of taste depending upon the source of water.

Price: Rs 16,999

Buy Now

2. Kent Water Filter for Home

Kent is known for making some of the best water purifiers for homes. This one with multiple purification processes ensures you get to drink the best quality water every day. The wall-mountable, compact design is suited for domestic purposes and it removes even dissolved impurities and kills bacteria and viruses to make water pure and safe for drinking.

Price: Rs 10,750

Buy Now

3. Eureka Forbes Aquasure

This is different from the first one with LED indication alerts, transparent tank allows you to check water levels and other properties that make it convenient and easy to use a water filter for home. Unlike ordinary water filters, this Aquaguard water purifier saves up to 60 percent. It also features flexible installation.

Price: Rs 8,799

Buy Now

4. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

This combat design water filter runs the water through eight filtration modes and gives you clean and hygienic water that’s free of germs and diseases. With a simple and intelligent display of information, it is easy to use and understand even for the youngest member of your family. Also, the purifier comes with a one-year warranty.

Price: Rs 14,499

Buy Now

5. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver

With RO, UV and MF that remove harmful viruses, bacteria, heavy metals and pesticides, this water filter promises you clean drinking water. It also features an advanced alert system that warns you 15 days prior to the expiry of the germ kill kit.

Price: Rs 13,799

Buy Now

6. Aquatec Plus Water Filter

Investing in the right water purifier is absolutely essential a day without water is close to death. This Aquatec plus water filter will take care of your drinking water needs in the most hassle-free manner. It comes with a capacity of 12 litres and uses reverse osmosis and UV processes that are suitable to purify tap or municipal water.

Price: Rs 7750

Buy Now

7. Aquaflow DX Water Purifier

Equipped with a dual cartridge, it can eliminate suspended particles, organic compounds and odour from the water you drink to make it taste sweet. With its smart flow technology, the purifier can deliver up to 2 litres of water in just a minute.

Price: Rs 5290

Buy Now

Nothing can replace water. It's one of the most important things that makes living and sustaining peacefully on earth possible. Clean water that's free of germs and has high salt content is what we need. A water filter for home is thus a great investment that everyone in the home can benefit from.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ | Aloe Vera Gel for Face: Soothe irritated skin with THESE 7 skincare products