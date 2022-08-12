Ways to promote gender inclusivity for LGBT athletes in sports

Even while society strives to be more accepting of various colours, ethnicities, sexual identities, faiths, and skills, discrimination in sports still ruins what should be a positive environment. Even today, people frequently view a non-straight athlete's behaviour on a team as a hindrance. And because of this mindset, LGBTQ individuals frequently hold back in these areas of development. We often overlook the fact that LGBTQ athletes have made significant progress in sports all throughout the world. It is important for us to pay attention to how future LGBTQ athletes may be impacted by present trends.

Here we bring you 3 strategies for LGBT athletes which they can use to assert their presence in sports.

1. Create policies for gender equality

In order to achieve gender equality in sports, it is necessary to dispel the negative perceptions that continue to discourage LGBTQ people from participating in sports. It also entails encouraging LGBTQ people to become high achievers and leaders in the sport industry. Additionally, it will motivate more individuals from different backgrounds to participate in sports, increasing the diversity of the sport's engagement, training, governance, and administration.

2. Keep sexist words out of your discussions

When speaking about the sporting world, gender-neutral terminology may be employed. Instead of saying "hello boys and girls" or "hi guys," one can use language that is gender neutral, such as "hi everyone". Understanding the chosen titles and pronouns of the LGBTQ athlete is also necessary. We must respect each person's right to use the name and pronouns of their choice.

3. Availability of gender-neutral lockers and bathrooms

Safe and easily accessible restrooms should be available to everyone. If people are required to use gender-specific bathrooms, you can be pressuring them to make decisions that are inconsistent with their gender orientation in order to fulfil a basic human necessity. Everyone should have access to secure, enclosed changing facilities, showers, and restrooms in every locker and changing room in the sport arena.

Sports seem to be more widely available when they are open to everyone. It is time to make sports culture secure and inclusive for all.

