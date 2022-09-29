Ways to mend a Leo's broken heart after a breakup

When someone unexpectedly walks away from them, a Leo's instant response is often big shock, followed by heart-breaking sadness. For them, a breakup is an absolutely heart-breaking experience, and these lions aren't hesitant to display their grief. Although they are the haughtiest of all the signs, they will simply keep their heads high and continue. They will pretend as if nothing has happened because they do not want to show weakness and out of their element, but they are undoubtedly wounded and mending. These strategies could therefore be helpful in times of a heartbreak if you want to soothe a Leo's broken heart after a breakup.

1. Dive into shopping Leo enjoys being the star of the show. Let a Leo shop if they get their heart shattered. In order to repair their broken hearts, they could desire to buy a luxurious item during their difficult moment. Retail therapy works well when a Leo feels undervalued or overlooked since it makes them feel unique and the focal point of attention.

2. Spend quality time with family Physical touch is undoubtedly the love language of Leos; these individuals require attention, especially in trying circumstances. They will value having quality time with their loved ones and friends as well as hearing some encouraging words as they transition out of a difficult period like a break up. Leo will value the continual support from their family because he's still a total child at heart. 3. Pen down your emotions Perhaps literally, keeping a diary is healthy for a Leo's heart. They express their emotions while writing in a diary in a disciplined manner as they think about how they're coping with their breakup. To heal their wounded souls, they might even write poetry about their experiences, love and dislikes, feelings, and other issues they might be going through during that particular phase.