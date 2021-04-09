Weak, Easily influenced, and Softie; THESE zodiac signs are the biggest pushovers
Being a pushover is not exactly a great quality. When you don’t stand up for yourself, people start taking you and your politeness for granted. They take advantage of you and think that they can get their work done from you, since you, in your kind-heartedness, will never refuse.
You have a habit of putting the needs of others before yours and don’t know what it is like to make yourself a priority. Since astrology determines your interests, likes, and personality traits, it also plays a role in determining the zodiac signs that are often taken advantage of. Have a look at the zodiac signs that are pushovers.
Libra
Librans have this inherent quality in them to be nice to everyone. They aren’t necessarily a people-pleaser, as their niceness isn’t cultivated. They simply tend to say yes to people. They are never the ones who would deny doing something just because it doesn’t suit them.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians don’t believe in confronting someone. They are too laidback and relaxed to stand up for themselves and are also people-pleasers and want to be in everyone’s good books. They don’t want to go against anyone or displease them, and thus, put their needs aside and happily do their work, even they don’t want to.
Aquarius
Aquarians simply don’t have it in them to fight and argue every time someone crosses the lines. They believe that it is a waste of time to argue with someone when you know that the other person is not open to listening to your side of the argument. This makes them come across as a pushover.
Pisces
Since Pisces-born people are unconventional, quirky, and like to do things in their unique way, just to be a part of the crowd, they can do things simply because others want them to. Just to fit in, Pisces-born people often do things that they don’t like, but that people expect them to do. This makes them a pushover and others think that they can always brainwash them into doing certain things.
