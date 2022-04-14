Wedding food inspired by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's D-day menu

When it comes to a wedding, especially in India, people usually spend a major chunk on deciding the big-fat menu. And why not? It is said that a delectable fare of dishes will leave a lasting imprint in the hearts of the guests while affixing big smiles on their faces. It seems like the B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat’s wedding pays extra heed to win the hearts of their guests with their wedding food menu. The couple is allegedly all set to raise the bar to the next level with the arrangement of more than 50 counters of lavish food. The couple will serve customised cuisines at their wedding to bestow the best experience to their guests.

From Lucknowi specialities to a vegan fare- the couple’s wedding menu is perfect in every way; it not only satisfies the cravings but also makes their intimate wedding impossible to forget. So, if you’re looking to curate a perfect wedding menu that has the best of both International and royal Indian cuisine, then food inspired by the Ranbir-Alia wedding menu might just be the right thing for you!

A massive counter for Delhi's chaat

Nothing can ever beat the tang of Delhi chaat and it’s no wonder why the couple has a preference for separate counter chaat stalls at their event. Right from the local that is absolutely everyone’s favourite like gol-gappa to a never-ending list of fritters- there are infinite food items to offer! One of the most special things is the counter offer customising so that the guests can enjoy tangy twists as per their choice and can satisfy the big foodie inside them.

The best of Lucknowi zaika

Alia and Ranbir also choose a wide variety of traditional and royal lucknawi zaika to spice up the food counter nicely. Along with the customised food items, renowned chefs from Lucknow will also prepare a wide variety of mouth-watering kebabs and biryanis.

Lavish delicacies from Italian, Mexican, Punjabi to Afghani fare

To satiate the buds of their guests, the celebrity couple will have lavish international delicacies from Italian to Mexican to Afghani during their nuptial. With a combination of all the delicious cuisines, the couple is all ready to make their guests drool.

Vegan and vegetarian

Since the bride-to-be has been practising veganism, a total of 25 counters will be serving vegan and vegetarian food. The healthy twist in the wedding menu is gaining much momentum recently; it’s a great way to keep your guests all happy and healthy. If you are someone who wants to incorporate a zest of wholesomeness in their wedding menu, then having vegan or vegetarian food counters might look fancy and impressive.

Let us know which element from the Alia and Ranbir wedding menu you like the most!

