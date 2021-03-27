Weekend Binge: 4 BEST rom coms to watch this weekend

Take a break this weekend and indulge in some fairytale romance and meet-cutes by watching these 4 best rom-coms and spend your weekend believing in the magic of love!

Life can be pretty harsh, boring and dreary all at the same time. Waking up and following the same done-to-death routine everyday can take a toll on your mental health and make you feel dull. At such times, you need something that would make you feel magical and help you get out of this cycle of monotony.

So put an end to your misery by indulging in some rom-coms, that will not only instil your faith in fairytale romance but will also tickle your funnybones. Spend this weekend by watching some dreamy rom-coms! Check out this specially curated list of the best of the best rom-coms to watch this weekend and indulge in the magic of meet-cutes!

Holidate

Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, this film is a quintessential rom-com wherein the boy and girl agree to be each other’s dates on holidays to hide their singlehood from their family, only to catch real feelings for each other along the way! Watch this film to witness the magic of the holidays that make two people fall in love with each other!

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

This is the third and final part of the 'To All The Boys' series. The threequel revolves around Peter Kavinksy (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and how they struggle to maintain their relationship through college and how Lara Jean has to make the difficult choice of choosing between her dream college and the love of her life. Watch it to gush over Noah Centineo and relate to the difficult transition to adulthood.

Tall Girl

This film follows the journey of a young girl, named Jodi who is 6-foot-1 and is thus, insecure about her height. She falls in love with a foreign exchange student at her high school. What follows is an interesting love triangle that makes her realise that she is much more than her height.

What Men Want

Taraji P. Henson plays the role of an ambitious sports-agent who gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts. While at first, she is pretty creeped out about it, she later realises that she can use this unique power of hers to her advantage! What follows is a hilarious series of events wherein she outsmarts her male colleagues and puts her relationships to the test.

