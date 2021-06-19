Weekend Binge: 5 Shows to watch on OTT platforms THIS Pride Month & support the people of LGBTQ community

It’s the month of June which is celebrated as the Pride Month to support our queer friends. So, here are 5 shows on OTT platforms to watch on this weekend.

The entire June month is globally celebrated as the Pride month to support the LGBTQ community and encourage them for self-affirmation. Events are organised this month to support queer people so that they can lead a normal and successful life without feeling ashamed of themselves. In this regard, if you also want to take any initiative to support your queer friend, then you can make them watch these popular LGBTQ movies in OTT platforms to have some good time together.

Pose

Pose is comprised of three seasons depicting two decades to celebrate New York’s transgender community. It shows different scenarios dealing with AIDS crisis, transphobia, sexism ad racism.

Queer Eye

It makes you look at the concept of makeovers from a completely different perspective. Queer Eye shows how just an outfit change can sometimes be highly powerful. This movie encourages us for self-love and care which is truly inspiring from all people of the LGBTQ community.

Feel Good

The concept of stand-up has not only been in trend for a long time now, but it has also been able to capture the attention of a varied range of audiences. But queer comedians have yet to make it up to that point. Feel Good is a stand-up comedy show dealing with Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical dark comedy, trauma, gender, and substance abuse with humour.

The Boys in the Band

It’s based on Mart Crowley’s landmark 1968 play which looks at the idea of being gay. It depicts a deep sadness in all the characters who try hard to negotiate their sexual identities.

Ajeeb Daastaans

This show consists of four stories amongst which Geeli Puchi and Majnu deal with homosexuality, the blindness of the caste system and the feeling of being trapped for being gay and married to maintain one’s societal dignity.

Also Read: What to watch: Top 5 Hritik Roshan movies you must watch for all the Ek pal ka Jeena feels

Share your comment ×