Weekend Binge: Watch these 4 movies this weekend to lift up your spirits

The ultimate weekend movies list is here! Watch these 4 movies this weekend to cheer yourself up and uplift your mood. Here is a specially curated list for you of the best of the best movies to watch.

The weekend is almost here and so is the time to make your weekend binge list! With the weekend lockdown and restrictions, it only makes sense to watch the best of the best films this weekend to keep your spirits up and boost your mood. So we have for you a specially curated list of the best films to watch this weekend that are sure to cheer you up and make you feel happy! Have a look at the 4 best movies to watch this weekend.

Sleepless In Seattle

Indulge in some evergreen romance by watching Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan along with little Ross Malinger. The romance and the little snippets from the movie “An Affair To Remember” are sure to lift up your spirits and transport you to a world of fairytale romance!

Not Another Teen Movie

A hilarious spoof on every teen movie ever made that has a done-to-death plot with the girl and boy falling in love, this parody film stars Chris Evans and Chyler Leigh in lead roles. Watch this film this weekend to laugh your heart out and indulge in some good humour!

Pursuit of Happyness

Starring Will and Jaden Smith, this movie is all about being persistent and patient. Based on the true story of Chris Gardner and how he rose to the very top, this movie is sure to give you hope in such trying times and will certainly lift up your spirits.

Pretty Woman

Indulge in some romance, by watching the gorgeous Julia Roberts and Richard Gere in this romantic comedy. This movie shows how a businessman and a prostitute hopelessly fall in love with each other. Watch this movie to witness this classic love affair and believe in the magic of love.

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who have a tendency to steal ideas from others

Share your comment ×