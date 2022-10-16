Weekly Career Horoscope (Oct 16th to 22nd): Here’s the outlook for Taurus, Aries and Leo

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha – Celebrity Astrologer and vastu sastra expert is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope. ARIES

Positivity will surround you this week, and you would start with something new in your career. Students who are looking to study overseas might get to hear good news. You are likely to get good and successful results regardless of how hard you work this week. Concentrate more and aim for your goal. TAURUS For those born under this zodiac, this week is likely to be a tedious one. You would be occupied with some important project work, and hence will find less time for other activities. Let only positive thoughts enter your mind in such a situation, keeping your mind free of all stress.

GEMINI Stars are in your favor this week, and you will get the result of your pending assignments. While this period will support you in many ways, you will need to curb your laziness during this period and keep yourself enthusiastic when you can. Work harder as something exciting is on your way. CANCER Despite a lot of hard work, you would find some trouble getting through. But take this phase as a learning one, and you would see a silver lining soon. Be attentive in your class and focus, as it might be the solution to your troubles. LEO All your worries would come to an end this week as your paternal/maternal health would see some good signs. Now is the time to take over the charge for the pending work, or else you would find yourself stacked in the coming week. With patience, you can achieve anything.

VIRGO You have to research the task that is pending or else you might end up in the trap. Listen to the advice of your superiors, and don’t rush to submit the assignments. LIBRA Follow the learnings of Buddha this week as you would be needing a lot of patience. Don’t listen to the rumors and take this time to think about where have you been wrong. Time doesn’t remain the same, and your circumstance would also change. SCORPIO This week will be beneficial to your career since you will be able to get rid of any diseases, as a result of which you will be seen working harder to achieve your objectives. This week you may get bored when reading and writing, so go for a walk or go on a vacation to revitalize yourself, as this will not only enhance your thinking capacity but you will also be able to maintain it.