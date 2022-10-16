Weekly Career Horoscope (Oct 16th to 22nd): Here’s the outlook for Taurus, Aries and Leo
Having difficulties in your career? Check out astrological recommendations to make a more informed decision.
Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha – Celebrity Astrologer and vastu sastra expert is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope.
ARIES
Positivity will surround you this week, and you would start with something new in your career. Students who are looking to study overseas might get to hear good news. You are likely to get good and successful results regardless of how hard you work this week. Concentrate more and aim for your goal.
TAURUS
For those born under this zodiac, this week is likely to be a tedious one. You would be occupied with some important project work, and hence will find less time for other activities. Let only positive thoughts enter your mind in such a situation, keeping your mind free of all stress.
GEMINI
Stars are in your favor this week, and you will get the result of your pending assignments. While this period will support you in many ways, you will need to curb your laziness during this period and keep yourself enthusiastic when you can. Work harder as something exciting is on your way.
CANCER
Despite a lot of hard work, you would find some trouble getting through. But take this phase as a learning one, and you would see a silver lining soon. Be attentive in your class and focus, as it might be the solution to your troubles.
LEO
All your worries would come to an end this week as your paternal/maternal health would see some good signs. Now is the time to take over the charge for the pending work, or else you would find yourself stacked in the coming week. With patience, you can achieve anything.
VIRGO
You have to research the task that is pending or else you might end up in the trap. Listen to the advice of your superiors, and don’t rush to submit the assignments.
LIBRA
Follow the learnings of Buddha this week as you would be needing a lot of patience. Don’t listen to the rumors and take this time to think about where have you been wrong. Time doesn’t remain the same, and your circumstance would also change.
SCORPIO
This week will be beneficial to your career since you will be able to get rid of any diseases, as a result of which you will be seen working harder to achieve your objectives. This week you may get bored when reading and writing, so go for a walk or go on a vacation to revitalize yourself, as this will not only enhance your thinking capacity but you will also be able to maintain it.
SAGGITARIUS
This week, many students are dedicating the majority of their time to mending household objects, which may cause some tension among the pupils. This week will be beneficial to your career since you will be able to get rid of any diseases, as a result of which you will be seen working harder to achieve your objectives.
CAPRICORN
You will find yourself enjoying an outdoor activity, which will give you some moments of rejuvenation and happiness. Don’t let this moment go and take most of the advantage.
AQUARIUS
Your relations with your mentors will become strengthened, and you might land up getting a good opportunity due to this. During this time, many students have the opportunity to receive scholarships from their schools or institution.
PISCES
You might reap the result of your hard work this week and would enjoy the festivity with full elan. Also, don’t forget to complete the work that is going pending, or else you might suffer later.
