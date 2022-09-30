Weekly Career Horoscope (Oct 1st to Mar 7th): Here’s the outlook for Aries, Leo and Taurus

Roles and duties in a career that are supported by your astrological standpoints not only help determine the ideal career route but also manifest your skills in the workplace, paving the way for a prosperous future. Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha – Celebrity Astrologer and vastu sastra expert is here to assist you in getting through this week. To find out what the stars have to say about your future, see your career horoscope. ARIES

It will be very critical for students this week to understand that postponing the review of their chapters or any other lesson to tomorrow will never yield fruit. By the end of the week, one accumulates many tasks, which can become a burden. It is therefore imperative that you, too, start revising them as soon as possible with the help of your teachers. TAURUS It's going to be a very productive week. Students born under this sign will not hesitate to work hard, which will help them achieve their goals. To take full advantage of this time, you should completely devote yourself to studying. GEMINI Despite ongoing criticism from others, students shouldn't underestimate their abilities this week. To avoid doubt, enroll in a professional course and give your best performance. Be focused on your studies and don't become distracted by such things.

CANCER You will be supported this week by the favorable aspect of the planets. It will allow you to achieve success in your career, overcome some unprecedented obstacles, and overcome challenges. Students of this zodiac sign are in for a special week. Participating in physical activities during this time will help you reduce your laziness. This week will bring you success in every aspect of your life. LEO The people born under this zodiac sign will need assistance from parents and instructors this week in the area of education if they want to achieve their goals. Acknowledge that you will need to devote more time and effort to a subject, in this case, if you are attempting to learn it alone. It would thus be best for you to seek out elders' guidance while learning. VIRGO Students will succeed well during this time. Additionally, the impact of several fortunate planets will help you achieve success. Due to this, kids who choose to pursue an education overseas will be allowed to enroll in the institutions and universities of their choice.

LIBRA The natives of your astrological sign will have less strain and setbacks in their careers this week. This week, some pupils under this sign may have the opportunity to study abroad. To do this, though, they must work diligently in the proper direction and move quickly from the start. In the meanwhile, getting the appropriate advice from someone else can be a better choice for you. SCORPIO This week presents opportunities for you to achieve successful outcomes in your job. You will be able to remove all obstacles and concentrate on the successful approach. If you were anticipating the outcome of your assessment, your wait could be over this week. SAGGITARIUS Students born under this sign will be motivated to work hard this week, which will help them achieve their goals. You should thus fully concentrate on your studies with all of your dedication during this period to get the most out of it.