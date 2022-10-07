Weekly Career Horoscope (Oct 8th to 15th): Here’s the outlook for Pisces, Cancer and Libra

See your career horoscope to find out what the stars have to say about the future. Having difficulties in your career? Check out astrological recommendations to make a more informed decision.

by Acharya Vinod Kumar   |  Updated on Oct 07, 2022 12:21 PM IST  |  106.7K
Career horoscope

Astrology's significance to your career need not be overstated because it is evident in all fields of work and employment opportunities. What careers one should choose to prosper in the future is determined by a person's zodiac sign. Failure follows those who choose the unsuitable paths to pursue. To help you get through this week, Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha, a celebrity astrologer and vastu sastra expert, is here. See your career horoscope to find out what the stars have to say about the future. 

 

Aries zodiac sign

ARIES

In this week's creative work, people may face many problems due to confusion regarding their abilities. Your career will also feel insecure as a result. You are likely to get good and successful results regardless of how hard you work this week.

TAURAS

For those born under this zodiac, this week is likely to be a very fruitful one. Moreover, your morale will be very high this week as you succeed in competitive exams. Let only positive thoughts enter your mind in such a situation, keeping your mind free of all stress.

GEMINI

As students of this zodiac, this week will be especially favorable. While this period will support you in many ways, you will need to curb your laziness during this period and keep yourself active when you can. Giving up laziness is the first step to success.

CANCER

This period will be a successful one for students. Because of the auspicious aspect of the planets, students who dream of studying abroad will be able to get admitted to their favorite colleges and schools.

LEO

Students may be experiencing difficulties at home this week due to the ill health of their mother or father. As a result, you will be unable to devote the right amount of energy to your education.

VIRGO

You will have to bring modernity and innovation to your work this week if you want to succeed in your career.

Libra zodiac sign

LIBRA

If you have been making any efforts for your higher education for a long time, then you may be able to get complete success this week if you have been striving for it for a long time. If you want this, you will have to plan your future carefully without wasting time.

SCORPIO

This week will be beneficial to your career since you will be able to get rid of any diseases, as a result of which you will be seen working harder to achieve your objectives.

SAGGITARIUS

This week, many students are dedicating the majority of their time to mending household objects, which may cause some tension among the pupils.

CAPRICORN

This week you may get bored when reading and writing, so go for a walk or go on a vacation to revitalize yourself, as this will not only enhance your thinking capacity but you will also be able to maintain it. 

AQUARIUS

This week, you must keep strong relationships with your professors since they are likely to be pleased with you, and their sway will work in your favor in the educational field. During this time, many students have the opportunity to receive scholarships from their schools or institution.

Pisces zodiac

PISCES

Education is on track for you this week, which will result in good results for the students. Also, you are growing to get the results of your hard work this week, and that might be in a positive way.

