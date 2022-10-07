Weekly Health and Finance Horoscope Oct 10th-16th, 2022: Here's the insight for Taurus, Virgo and Gemini

Imagine wouldn't that be amazing to know in advance what you’re coming week will be like? Indeed, amazing, isn't it? You can plan things in advance and gain momentum over things in a greater fashion. For presenting such momentum in your life, Pandit Jagannath Guruji through his astrology skills predicts what your coming week will be like. So, without any ado, let's scroll down and read what your zodiac sign has up its sleeves for you. Aries (March 21-April 20)

Health - You might consider taking an extra care of your health this week as certain niggling health problems might affect your lifestyle. Though the problems will be not that serious, still it can take a toll on your physical body, turning you uneasy throughout the day. Finance - Financially, your life will stay stable rather than fruitful this week. Both savings and expenses are predicted to stay on an average level. Though Venus suggests that your partner or spouse might bring in financial gain, eventually increasing the cash gain of your family.

Taurus (April 21-May 20) Health - Eating delicious this week might again entice you like ever but this can lead you to deal with several minor health setbacks like stomach pain and acidity. Focus more on eating healthy and home-cooked foods that will pour in enough amount of nutrition required for your fit body. Finance - This week, you'll be managing your finances superbly which will bring good results for you. Avoid extra expenses and impulsive shopping that might affect both your savings and pocket. If you've been planning for an investment, now is the right time. Gemini (May 21-June21) Health - Exercising early morning this week will bring a huge difference to your health. Jogging or practicing yoga might just be the right choice for you, keeping you fitter, fresh, and healthy both internally and physically. Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol that might rush you to a hospital lately due to immense pain in your internal organs. Finance - You might consider advance planning for your expenses this week. Looking at Venus, some of you might also get to inherit a new property, strengthening your financial condition. Your partner is also believed to get monetary gain this week.

Cancer (June 22-July 22) Health - Spending long hours in front of your laptop screen might cause difficulty in your eyes, creating a sense of pain and uneasiness. Thus, avoid continuous work this week and work smartly rather than harder. Also, do keep a check on health issues like back and other body aches that might trouble you this week. Finance - By mid-week, your past efforts might help you gain some monetary fruitfulness. Few more investment opportunities might knock on your door that can turn your weekend blissful and joyous respectively. Leo (July 23-August 23) Health - Some of you might complain of certain body aches that should require quick attention. Though things wouldn't be that serious, it is suggested to get prescribed medications from the doctor for a quick recovery. Stomach-related ailments might also occur which is why you need to stay cautious about what you're consuming. Finance - This week shall bring fortune and success to some of you due to your previous efforts and investments made. Someone close to your family might approach you for some financial favor which will be risk-free assistance. Virgo (August 24-September 24) Health - The headache you have been encountering for the last couple of days might surge during this week. There's a chance some of you might also need to go through the pain of migraine which is why a consultation with your doctor is highly recommended. Slight weight gain is also assumed for some of you. Finance - It's a perfect time for you to invest money in an area you had been planning all this long. It might help you crack some interesting deals, bringing in some profitable opportunities for magnifying your monetary status.

Libra (September 24-October 23) Health - Avoid consuming anything that's bad for your health, especially this week. Give a halt to your smoking and drinking habits as well as it might cause some bothering health ailments that might lead you to a doctor for treatment. Avoid long-journey through roads as well which might increase your stress level. Finance - A firm planetary support can be seen that will help you make profits this week drastically. You will be managing all your financial requirements quintessentially, gaining you huge profits on the financial front. Someone to whom you had lent some money in the past might also be returning the amount to you. Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Health - Thanks to your improved health habits, your health, and weight both will stay stable this week. You will also sense some brilliant energy within yourself that will reflect out in whatever activities you're involved in, both personally and professionally. Finance - Your financial status will continue to remain stable, just like the previous week. Though there are chances that you will get investment opportunities where you need to stay attentive. Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Health - Opting for a regular exercise regime will boost your morale and confidence, making a huge difference in your overall health. Those who are looking out to reduce their weight might be doing something this week to finally embrace a healthier lifestyle. Finance - There is a high chance that you might end up losing the money you will be lending this week. Hence, stay a bit cautious while making a decision. Bringing home a vehicle wouldn't be a bad thing as the time and phase look favorable.