Weekly Health and Finance Horoscope Oct 17th-23rd, 2022: Here's the insight for Taurus, Virgo and Gemini
Imagine wouldn't that be amazing to know in advance what you’re coming week will be like?
It's time to get your weekly dose of astrological predictions for all the zodiac signs. The renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains how the stars are currently placed and aligned for your health, well-being, and financial status. Let's find out.
Aries (March 21-April 20)
Health: This week doesn't look that good and suitable regarding your health. As an add-on, strictly avoid rough driving as there's a risk you might suffer with an accident. Also, stay mindful of your mental health as stress can lead to various health problems.
Finance: Excessive spending might turn out to be a common activity for you this week. But don't worry as money will continue to flow into your pocket. However, spend your money for good purposes else there can be a problem.
Taurus (April 21-May 20)
Health: To work on a priority basis is highly recommended during this week to avoid any kind of stress, eventually improving your health. Be careful while consuming outside food or beverage as your weak immunity might lead you to experience a cold, cough, or an upset stomach.
Finance: You're likely to uplift your business today, generating satisfactory profits. The quality of your work and business will improve gradually which will gain you more work and clients. A monetary stability will keep you surrounded throughout this week.
Gemini (May 21-June21)
Health: You might find your mind distracted and upset due to some reasons. Embrace positive thoughts by watching motivational videos that will help you in developing a healthy mindset. Your ailing immunity can be taken care of by consuming fresh vegetables, fruits, and juices early morning.
Finance: If you're owing to someone, even probably to some bank, it's the right week to repay the entire amount or a big chunk of it. Furthermore, you'll continue to do great in business and at work, thus blessing you with a stable financial condition.
Cancer (June 22-July 22)
Health: The first half of the week might bring in several health problems for you. But the second half would be lucrative and worthwhile, compensating for your affected well-being. Your weakened immune system might bring in some challenges, resulting in you facing health issues. However, things will eventually get better.
Finance: An investment done from your end in the past is likely to bring you some great monetary outcomes. Do not worry about your expenses as your savings look quite balanced and brilliant during this week. Also, you're likely to find a sensible solution for enhancing your saving skills.
Leo (July 23-August 23)
Health: You look quite vulnerable to experiencing an accident or injury during this week. So, stay careful at home or outside. Normal health issues might trouble you that can be avoided or healed through consuming enough water and getting rest. Practicing yoga or exercises early morning will gift you with a healing touch.
Finance: You might regret one of your recent financial decisions but that will be late. A minor loss in your wealth is likely to happen during this week. So, be more careful while spending or handling money from now on. Think twice before making any financial decision as a poor one can lead to disaster.
Virgo (August 24-September 24)
Health: Try deep breathing and various other exercises on a daily basis to stay motivated and healthy both from inside and outside. Bringing such actions into practicality can help you get rid of stress and anxiety. However, stay a bit cautious while exercising, especially when in the gym.
Finance: Despite having the sense to reorganize your money, you're likely to spend enough by the end of the week. Consider avoiding any unnecessary or impulsive shopping for a sudden money crunch. If not, your financial well-being might become a topic of concern for you.
Libra (September 24-October 23)
Health: Your aggressive nature can lead you to face several health problems. So, try to avoid or control it. Workplace stress and workload can furthermore add to your health problems. Swap junk food with leafy vegetables and luscious fruits to boost your immunity.
Finance: Certain expenses will come up your way that you cannot avoid. So, don't think a lot after spending your money. The credit-debit balance of your account will remain stable, ensuring you to feel confident financially throughout this week.
Scorpio (October 24-November 22)
Health: Go for early morning exercises, jogging, or yoga for having stress-free days during this week. Your dedication will reach a newer height with respect to getting rid of your obesity. Avoid lifting heavy weights while being in the gym as it can bring a minor injury to you.
Finance: Some best deal awaits your attention, helping you enjoy great discounts and offers at your purchase. Later in the week, some monetary gains can also be enjoyed through a few old investments of yours.
Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)
Health: Your enthusiastic nature will keep you in great shape, practicing meditation, exercises, and various asanas. However, you need to stay a bit cautious of disorders involving your eyes, joints, and lower limbs. The planetary motions during this week may cause several other health issues, requiring immediate attention.
Finance: Your living environment will turn more comfortable with time, even if you've to pay for it. Probably nobody can teach you how to save money apart from a few tough experiences that you'll yourself experience. Avoid buying any expensive items during this week.
Capricorn (December 22-January 21)
Health: Your stars look to be in the ascendant which can lead you to mental health issues or chronic sickness. Furthermore, the planetary alignments will create a direct detrimental impact on your health regarding which you should stay careful of.
Finance: You're likely to spend on gathering of siblings which will be a worth-it experience. If you're planning to bring home any second-hand items during this week, try to avoid them as you might later get a better deal than what you'll get now. It's a green signal and a great time to invest in electronic gadgets.
Aquarius (January 22-February 19)
Health: Both you and your family members can face issues regarding their heads. Thus, consider devoting yourself to yoga and meditation this week. An unknown fear might also trouble your mental peace, turning you concerned. Try taking an overloaded burden lightly else you can see a surge in your mental stress.
Finance: You'll probably remain clueless during this entire week about what to do with your money. In such a case, try avoiding any major investment or deal.
Pisces (February 20-March 20)
Health: This week can be fruitful for your health and fitness. No severe illness is expected to trouble you. However, overwork at the office might end up you disregarding your health, and dedicating less attention to your fitness regime.
Finance: Both minor and major financial problems are likely to occur during this week. Handle the minor financial problem yourself while the major one will be dealt with by destiny. You'll be making great money during this week, enjoying great profits overall.