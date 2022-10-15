Weekly Health and Finance Horoscope Oct 17th-23rd, 2022: Here's the insight for Taurus, Virgo and Gemini

It's time to get your weekly dose of astrological predictions for all the zodiac signs. The renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains how the stars are currently placed and aligned for your health, well-being, and financial status. Let's find out.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Health: This week doesn't look that good and suitable regarding your health. As an add-on, strictly avoid rough driving as there's a risk you might suffer with an accident. Also, stay mindful of your mental health as stress can lead to various health problems.

Finance: Excessive spending might turn out to be a common activity for you this week. But don't worry as money will continue to flow into your pocket. However, spend your money for good purposes else there can be a problem.

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Health: To work on a priority basis is highly recommended during this week to avoid any kind of stress, eventually improving your health. Be careful while consuming outside food or beverage as your weak immunity might lead you to experience a cold, cough, or an upset stomach.

Finance: You're likely to uplift your business today, generating satisfactory profits. The quality of your work and business will improve gradually which will gain you more work and clients. A monetary stability will keep you surrounded throughout this week.

Gemini (May 21-June21)

Health: You might find your mind distracted and upset due to some reasons. Embrace positive thoughts by watching motivational videos that will help you in developing a healthy mindset. Your ailing immunity can be taken care of by consuming fresh vegetables, fruits, and juices early morning.

Finance: If you're owing to someone, even probably to some bank, it's the right week to repay the entire amount or a big chunk of it. Furthermore, you'll continue to do great in business and at work, thus blessing you with a stable financial condition.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Health: The first half of the week might bring in several health problems for you. But the second half would be lucrative and worthwhile, compensating for your affected well-being. Your weakened immune system might bring in some challenges, resulting in you facing health issues. However, things will eventually get better.

Finance: An investment done from your end in the past is likely to bring you some great monetary outcomes. Do not worry about your expenses as your savings look quite balanced and brilliant during this week. Also, you're likely to find a sensible solution for enhancing your saving skills.

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Health: You look quite vulnerable to experiencing an accident or injury during this week. So, stay careful at home or outside. Normal health issues might trouble you that can be avoided or healed through consuming enough water and getting rest. Practicing yoga or exercises early morning will gift you with a healing touch.

Finance: You might regret one of your recent financial decisions but that will be late. A minor loss in your wealth is likely to happen during this week. So, be more careful while spending or handling money from now on. Think twice before making any financial decision as a poor one can lead to disaster.