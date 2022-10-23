Weekly Health and Finance Horoscope Oct 24th-30th, 2022: Here's the insight for Scorpio, Leo and Gemini

It's time to get your weekly dose of astrological predictions for all the zodiac signs. The renowned astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji explains how the stars are currently placed and aligned for your health, well-being, and financial status. Let's find out. Aries (March 21-April 20)

Health: This week is going to be reasonably good for your health. This clearly indicates that neither any major health issue will trouble you nor you'll end up worrying too much. However, minor health problems can bother you on a timely basis. Finance: You're likely to get diverse opportunities for multiplying your income this week. A sudden rise is also expected to occur, accumulating your wealth and status. Though, avoid making any sort of major financial decisions as it can lead to a great loss. Taurus (April 21-May 20) Health: Your habit to opt for a healthy lifestyle will bring good and positive results for you. Though, there will be moments when you have to stay careful regarding your health as high fever, headache, or blood-related problems may bother you. Finance: You'll be experiencing above-average results in terms of financial gains this week. Focus on maintaining a balance between income and expenditure as some unexpected expenditures can heavily affect your pocket this week. Gemini (May 21-June21) Health: This week looks slightly unfavorable in terms of your health. Thus, you need to stay cautious over your health, trying to follow all sorts of healthy habits that can bring good results for you. Your weak immune system can trouble you later this week. Finance: You will face several challenges in managing your finances this week. In fact, the entire week is assumed to stay a bit turbulent in terms of your financial situation. You'll also find difficulties in saving money which can lead to a money crunch by the end of this week.

Cancer (June 22-July 22) Health: This week is going to be normal for you in terms of health. So, you don't really have to worry about it too much. However, avoid overeating as it can upset your stomach, causing you to experience acidity and stomach ache. Finance: Various monetary benefits wait for you that will strengthen your financial status this week. Also, you're likely to gain some huge profits from some ancestral property during this week. Leo (July 23-August 23) Health: This week is going to be full of ups and downs for your health. You might also feel tightness in your chest regarding which you should consider consulting a doctor. Focus on maintaining your own health by taking necessary precautions. Finance: An investment done in the past will bring good profit for you this week. Also, this is an ideal time to take a financial decision. So, lock the deal for witnessing great results. Though, remember to maintain the balance between your income and expenditure. Virgo (August 24-September 24) Health: Your health seems to stay good during this entire week. However, minor problems like a headache and an upset stomach can bother you momentarily. People suffering from urinary or diabetic problems need to stay cautious. Finance: Your sharp business skills and knowledge will bring great results in terms of your financial status. Those not into business might have to face certain ups and down in terms of finances.

Libra (September 24-October 23) Health: Your health will remain generally good during this entire week. In fact, you'll enjoy a healthy and prosperous life. However, you might experience some minor health problems due to an unbalanced lifestyle and eating habits. Finance: Regular income and gains are assumed to come up your way this week. Your inclination towards making an investment will furthermore bring good, monetary results. Avoid taking any loans during this period. Scorpio (October 24-November 22) Health: This week is going to be full of ups and downs for the Scorpio natives in terms of health. You're likely to suffer from sudden diseases, drastically impacting your immune system. If such a situation occurs, consider consulting a doctor at the earliest. Finance: This week is going to be satisfying for the Scorpio natives. Financially, you're likely to get benefits from your friends and social circle. However, a rise in expenditures can affect your savings by the end of this week. Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Health: Health-wise, you don't really have to worry at all as you'll be enjoying a prosperous lifestyle this week. You might also experience some mental stress as a result of which, you might complain of lack of sleep, eye pain, or leg pain. Finance: Financially, positivity is going to surround you for this entire week. Thus, if you're willing to make an investment, now is the right time. You might also experience some monetary gains from an old investment of yours.