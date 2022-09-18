Weekly Health and Finance Horoscope Sept 19-25, 2022: Here's the insight for Pisces, Leo, and Taurus

Worried about how supportive your health and financial condition will be in the coming week between 19th to 25th September? Scroll down to know what renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has predicted for your zodiac sign. Aries

Health: Your mental health will take a toll if you continue taking so much work or personal stress. It is possible that you are taking stress for no reason and missing out on the solution right in front of you. Finance: When it comes to your wealth, your savings and spendings, you are doing just fine. This week, you may have to come up with some money for an upcoming expenditure but it will not be anything to worry about.

Taurus Health: A few migraine or headache spells are predicted in the coming days because of lack of sleep and other lifestyle factors. Finance: This is a good time for you to start a new kind of investment which could be mutuals or a PPF anything with long-term returns. Don't buy anything made of wrought iron even if you need it, until the weekend begins. Gemini Health: You will have good health as long as you stick to a healthy routine. Do get yourself checked if your leg hurts, it could be something serious. Finance: Don't buy anything out of impulse, especially if it is not connected to your work. A friend who had earlier borrowed money from you will contact you and let you know when he/she can return it. Cancer Health: You may lose yourself in reminiscing sweet memories with your spouse or partner and get emotional. Get in touch with a friend for distraction, that will help you a lot. The time with your friend will also take away the stress pain you have been feeling lately. Finance: Dipping into your savings at the moment seems to be a safe idea because of your current circumstances, however, make sure you refill that absent amount by the next pay check or else a constant loss is predicted.

Leo Health: Back pain, neck strain and upset tummy, all seem to be in your health chart in the coming days. Get your lifestyle on track or else something serious may ruin your coming weeks. Finance: You will have a strong urge to buy something expensive that you have been eyeing for a while but going for it may not be a good idea, not in the coming seven days. Besides ruining your bank account, what you need will bring bad luck if you buy it this week. Virgo Health: Take care of yourself when you step out between Monday to Wednesday as you may twist your ankle or hurt your foot in some or the other way. Finance: A friend or a co-worker will ask you for some financial help but try to avoid helping out between Thursday and Friday, your stars do not seem to be in your favour. Do not promise anything to anyone between these two days. Scorpio Health: A severe back ache will ruin your coming days and nothing will help unless you rest. Small changes in your workout routine may work better for you. Finance: Someone at home will get to know about a recent investment you made in secrecy and that will attract only bad vibes. Mask it with a logical answer because a "privacy" excuse will only make them more curious which will be nothing but bad luck.