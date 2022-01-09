Weekly Horoscope (10 to 16 January): Gemini, Virgo, Aquarius; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Health issues, rise in expenses, conflicts with family members and professional success are the salient themes that planetary alignment predicts for all of us. Read your weekly forecast based on your ascendant sign to know the details.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will make solid gains in money-related matters. If you have been facing a health issue, you will get significant relief. This will turn out to be a productive week in the workplace. Students will secure success in their activities. You may hurt somebody by speaking harshly during the middle of the week, so you must exercise caution. Your marital life will remain pleasant. Single people can look forward to something pleasant and exciting.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people may have to deal with a few challenges and sources of stress in their business activities. The beginning of the week may bring in the situations of a rise in expenses and health-related worries. You are advised to control your thoughts and stay positive. Salaried folks will do well in their endeavours. A conflict or an unpleasant exchange is possible between you and your life partner. The end of the week may bring the opportunities of achieving a happy bank balance. Family members will support you.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will make solid gains at the beginning of the week. Your income is likely to increase significantly. There will be favourable situations in the workplace. An official trip is indicated in the stars. Take care of your health and belongings during the middle of the week. Some unwanted and unnecessary expenses may suddenly spring up from somewhere. There will be chances of securing success in the matters of love affair. Your family members will remain supportive throughout the week.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people are likely to receive good news in their job or business. If you appeared in an interview recently, you will get positive results in all probability. There will be some ups and downs on the monetary front. You may have to undertake a journey. Students are advised to stay calm and focus on their studies. Lovers are in for mixed experiences during the week.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will make progress on account of a favourable stroke of luck. The week shall bring auspicious results in the workplace. There will be some kind of running around to be done to meet your target. Your relations will remain harmonious with your offspring. Your income is set to increase tremendously. The end of the week is specifically favourable for receiving a large sum. A meeting with old friends or acquaintances is possible.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people may have to cope with a serious health issue. Your expenses might remain high and uncontrollable despite making best of the efforts. You may remain hassled on account of a significant increase in sluggishness as it may hamper your work. However, you will enjoy comforts and material pleasures. It will be good for you to coordinate your steps with that of your brothers and friends. Salaried folks are likely to have a productive week. Your seniors may oblige you by giving distinct concessions.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will make solid gains in work-related issues. Salaried folks will get exceptionally bright results. The middle of the week may bring a health problem. Your expenses may increase too. The situations will remain favourable for making monetary gains. A favourable stroke of luck will bring in the solutions of several problems. Your life partner will support you.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people may have to deal with a health-related problem. You may have to do excessive running around in the workplace. You might face some obstacles in the workplace, but you will eventually manage to complete it all. This will be an average week for salaried folks. You shall make gains on account of your enemies. You will feel a surge of affection towards your family members. The avenues for making monetary gains will remain open throughout the week.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make gains in money-related matters. Your pending tasks will get completed this week. You will enjoy the benefits of a positive stroke of luck. You shall do very well on the work front. The middle of the week may bring the situation for a rise in expenses and a fall in your health or comforts. You will make monetary gains on account of your life partner. Students will get much desired results.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are vulnerable to getting trapped in conflicts or altercations with their family members. You must exercise restraint over your anger and speech. Things will remain fine in the workplace. You will enjoy a perfect state of collaborative effort with your boss. Students will have to put in a lot of extra effort in the workplace. There will be some health issues and the end of the week may bring the situation for a rise in expenses. Keep yourself away from unproductive activities.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will secure high level success in their tasks. This will be an average week for salaried folks. Business people will strike gold in their deals. Students will score well and secure success in all kinds of academic tasks. You may remain anxious over a domestic issue throughout the week. Your life partner will support you. Your brother’s and friend’s support will prove beneficial.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will make gains in several contexts related to your professional life. Your work will carry on in a smooth manner towards a successful completion. You will make gains on account of your senior officers and colleagues in the workplace. Your conjugal life will go on at a usual pace. The week shall bring positive results in money-related issues. It will be good for you to control lethargy when it comes to doing your work. Be prompt. Take care of your health as an eye-related issue may trouble you.

