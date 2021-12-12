Weekly Horoscope (13 to 19 December): Aries, Taurus, Gemini; See what's in store for the upcoming week.

Rise in expenses, precautions on the health front and restraint over speech are the themes that characterise the week. Read your weekly predictions based on your ascendant sign to know the details.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will make several accomplishments on the work front. Your pending tasks will pick up speed and get completed. Business people will finalise lucrative deals and incur high level profit. You must take care of your health during the middle of the month. Exercising restraint over your speech will save you from unnecessary stress. You will remain confident and upbeat while doing your routine chores. There will be an inflow of money.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people are likely to make monetary gains. You may set out on an official trip. Salaried folks are likely to make some special gains on the work front which will open up new paths. The middle of the week may bring some kind of stress so it is advised to stay away from useless matters. Take care of your health. You are strictly advised to maintain warmth towards your life partner. The end of the week may strengthen your financial standing.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will get access to new opportunities on the work front to make gains. If you were facing any issues in your business activity, they will get resolved. There will be chances of making monetary gains. A journey may get planned and expenses are set to remain on the higher side. Students will manage to resolve all their problems. You will earn prestige on the social front. Your family members will support you.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will be encouraged by their senior officers in the workplace. There will be some problems with money-related issues. You are likely to make accomplishments in your business activities. This will be a week of hard work for students. Lovers may have to deal with some issues amongst themselves. A journey may get towards the end of the week. Take care of your health.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will manage to resolve their health and money-related problems. You will enjoy the bliss of a favourable stroke of luck. There will be favourable situations in the workplace but you must restrain yourself from poking your nose in workplace politics. You may spend money to perform religious rituals. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. A sudden monetary gain is possible too.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will have to do a lot of running around in the workplace. You may also make some distinct accomplishments in the workplace. You may have to spend money to purchase the items of luxury and material comfort. Take care of your health during the middle of the week. Restrain yourself from getting into debates with your friends and brothers. Students will carry on working systematically. You are advised to restrain yourself from taking stress.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will have to cope with money-related stress and anxiety. Business people are likely to get good results in their business deals. There will be some ups and downs on the health front so you must be extremely mindful while eating and drinking. Your expenses are set to remain on a higher side. Maintain harmony with your family members and exercise restraint over your speech. You will fulfil the requirements of your offspring. Restrain yourself from unnecessary stress.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people are likely to receive money from various sources. You will maintain a strong hold over your enemies throughout the week. Your financial profile will acquire dramatic strength. Students will have to put in a lot of effort throughout the week to complete their studies. Things will remain normal in the workplace. Take care of yourself as health issues are possible. You are advised to restrain yourself from negativity.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will make solid gains in the workplace. You will maintain a happy bank balance and feel accomplished. You will make sincere efforts to expand your business activities. This will be a beneficial week for students. Take care of your health and exercise restraint over your expenses. Make sure that you do not hurt somebody or spoil your relationship with somebody on account of your harsh speech. There will be mutual affection between life partners.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to make a special achievement in their jobs. Your life partner will make gains on account of your favourable stars. You may have to spend money on domestic activities. There will be some anxiety about monetary gains. Students may remain distracted and waste their time in useless activities. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Take care of your health at the end of the week.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will make monetary gains. You will maintain a strong financial position. Things will remain favourable on the work front. You must restrain yourself from doing anything unfair and indecent on the work front else your reputation will get tarnished. Earlier made investments will bring in profit. Your offspring’s work will bring in immense happiness and satisfaction. You may visit a big temple or a place of pilgrimage.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will be in favourable situations. A piece of good news about your work will surely strike. Your colleagues and senior officers will support you by all means. Your father will bless you. You may suffer on account of lethargy so you must control it. This will be an average week for health concerns.

