Weekly Horoscope (13 to 19 September): Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Journeys, health precautions and financial gains are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to start the week on an auspicious note. The middle of the week may bring some monetary problems. There will be some health issues too. Spend your money wisely and with utmost care. Exercise restraint over your speech. The end of the week will prove great for you. You will make progress in the workplace and people will cooperate with you. You will participate in religious activities. Your confidence will enable you to gain victory in all your tasks. Don’t waste your time on useless matters.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will face some obstacles in their work. Your health will also remain slightly under the rough weather. You must take appropriate care of yourself. Your siblings will support you adequately. You must maintain harmonious and friendly relations with your business partners. Your life partner’s health will be a reason to worry. A religious ceremony may get organized today. There are indications of the inflow of money.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will face some mental and physical discomforts. Your work will go on smoothly in the workplace. Your familial and conjugal life will go on smoothly. Your life partner will make gains on account of your favourable stars. You will earn less and spend more. You may have to spend money on your treatment. A property deal will remain favourable and will get finalized as per your terms.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to cope with a few obstacles in their routine activities and gains. This will be a week of hard work for students. Your earnings may go down a bit this week. This will be an average week for work-related issues. You will draw benefits on account of your enemies. Your familial life will remain great. You will do better if you maintain harmony with your life partner. Your expenses will be on a higher side.

Leo

Leo sign people will notice a dramatic increase in their income. Your familial life will go on smoothly this week. DO not get entangled in debates and arguments with your life partner. You will have to run around a lot to be able to do your work. Control lethargy at any cost. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your offspring. There will be a minor health issue. Your expenses will be on a higher side. The end of the week may bring the possibility of a journey.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will face problems on account of excessive sluggishness. Do not become casual about your work. The week will bring productive results on the work front especially, if you work promptly. Your temper tantrums will create problems for you so exercise restraint. You will make monetary gains. You may decide something big in property matters. This will be a week of mixed results for students. Take care of your health.

Libra

Libra sign people will make achievements and gain success in all their professional endeavours. You must exercise restraint over your speech and words else somebody may get hurt. You will make gains on account of a rise in your confidence and valour during the middle of the week. Your relations with your siblings will be harmonious. Students will make gains. You will experience material comforts and pleasures. You will make a big expense on a necessary item. A journey is possible.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to gain prestige and honour this week. Things will go on smoothly in the workplace. Your seniors will support you adequately. You may remain confused or in a dilemma over something. You will gain financial stability and security this week. You will splurge on yourself and buy items of material pleasure. Control lethargy else you may ruin your chances and work.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain stressed during the initial days of the week. You will have to run around a lot in order to do your work. There will be positive developments in romantic relationships. You will maintain harmonious relations with your offspring. The situations will remain favourable for making monetary gains. A health issue might afflict you for a while. Exercise restraint over your speech. You are likely to waste your money.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will face some problems in payment-related and other financial matters. Your efforts to augment income will also get obstructed. You will get average results on the work front but you will have to run around a lot. A journey is possible. Salaried folks are likely to receive some good news. You may remain sad or worried over an issue this week. Your life partner will support you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will have to work hard in the workplace. You are likely to succeed in expanding your business. Do not get entangled in unnecessary debates with your colleagues. The conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. Somebody may send a gift for you. You are likely to enjoy a party and good food with your friends. The end of the week brings the possibility of a journey and will involve expenses too. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion may wear you out.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain slightly slow and indifferent towards their work. Your work will move as per your wish yet you may not feel satisfied. Traders are likely to gain new energy and fresh enthusiasm. Those who are looking for a new job or trying to establish a business are likely to succeed. You shall make monetary gains today. This will be a week of hard work for students. Take care of your health and keep calm.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 6 Myths about weight management one should not fall for