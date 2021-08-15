Weekly Horoscope (16 to 22 August): Taurus, Libra, Pisces; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Excessive workload, heightened expenses and conflicts with family members are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to get hassled on account of health issues. There will be excessive workload on the professional front. You are advised not to interfere in family matters else you may pick up conflicts with your certain members. The week shall bring solid results in money matters. Students are likely to get good gains. The end of the week shall bring happiness.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to work very hard in business-related matters. This will be an average week for salaried people. You must restrain yourself from getting into a debate or extended talks with your life partner. There will be some mental stress which will bother you throughout the week. Your expenses are set to remain high throughout the week. You may participate in social activities. Take care of your health.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will achieve success in their tasks on account of their valour. You are likely to remain worried about your health this week. There will be some unnecessary expenses too. Situations will remain pleasant in your familial and conjugal life. The middle of the week shall bring occupational gains. A journey may get planned. Keep away from angry outbursts and negative thoughts.

Cancer

Cancer sign people are likely to pick up conflicts with their offspring. There will be excessive running around on the work front. This will be a week of ups and downs for business people. Take care of your health as unnecessary speculation and pessimistic thoughts may give you stress and headaches. Your financial standing is likely to acquire some strength. A pending payment is likely to get cleared.

Leo

Leo sign people will face some problems on the professional front during the initial days of the week. You are likely to make gains on the monetary front. Your efforts to earn an additional amount from a side source will also meet success. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Keep yourself away from unnecessary thoughts, analysis and angry outbursts. You will dominate upon your enemies.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to do a lot of work when it comes to their professional and occupational life. There will be excessive running around to do. Your familial and conjugal life will remain normal. Your expenses are set to remain high. If there is a health issue, you must pay adequate attention to it. A government-related pending issue will get resolved. Students may have to keep up with disappointments and setbacks.

Libra

Libra sign people may remain worried about money-related issues. Do not get into a debate with your family members. Things and situations will remain normal on the work front. Take care of your health. Your approach will remain congruent with that of your life partner. Your life partner is likely to make gains in her job. You will spend time with your offspring. Students may prepare for a wish fulfilment.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to remain confused this week. They will have a clouded vision and may entertain a few misunderstandings too. Situations will remain normal on the work front but the workload will be excessive. Your relations with your seniors will get stronger. Take care of your life partner’s health. The middle of the week will bring sudden monetary gains. Control lethargy at any cost.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to do a lot of running around throughout the week. Your expenditure is set to remain high too. The middle of the week shall bring some solid gains in the workplace. A favourable stroke of luck will bring success in your assignments. You will succeed in resolving the issues related to your offspring. The end of the week shall bring gains.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will face some problems in money-related issues. You may also pick up a disagreement with your offspring. The middle of the week brings chances of a journey and heightened expenses. Your conjugal life will remain normal. Family members’ support will prove useful. Keep away from unnecessary expenses and debates. The end of the week will bring financial gains.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will struggle to get the support of their colleagues in the workplace but your seniors will be by your side. There will be some skirmishes in your marital life on account of your temper tantrums and ego. Business people are likely to make gains. The middle of the week will bring monetary gains. Take care of your health. Exercise restraint over your spending.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain worried about their work. This will be an auspicious week for salaried folks. There will be positive developments on the health front. You will dominate upon your enemies. Your family life will remain pleasant. The week shall bring some disappointments and setbacks for students. Keep away from all kinds of negative thoughts.

