Weekly Horoscope (17 to 23 January): Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Coordination with professional colleagues, sudden financial gains, and pleasant family ethos are the salient themes that planetary alignment brings for us. Read your weekly forecast, based on your ascendant sign, to know the possibilities and precautions in detail.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will face some problems on the domestic front. The week will remain uneventful on the work front. Make sure that no difference of opinion springs up between you and your senior officers. A conflict may ensue between you and your father and you must also take care of his health. The middle of the week shall bring some financial gains. Students are likely to make achievements on the academic front. You will notice a significant improvement in your health issues. Family life will remain pleasant. Some necessary expenses will have to be made. An official journey may get finalised this week.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will be rewarded and honoured on the social front. However, you may remain sluggish when it comes to completing your work. Salaried folks will get auspicious results even if they do not put in hard work. You shall make progress in expanding your business. Problems will persist in your conjugal life as your spouse will remain dissatisfied with you. There will be chances of a rise in your comforts. Be careful on the health front as an older issue may resurface and give you discomfort. You are likely to remain restless over something throughout the week. The end of the week will bring cheer on the monetary front. A new source of income may present itself. Students will do exceedingly well in their endeavours.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will get the complete support of their family members. Your financial profile will acquire further strength. Your luck will remain favourable throughout the week. You will earn prestige in the social sphere. Take care of your health as headaches and infections in the eye may afflict you and give you discomfort. You are advised to restrain from having addictive substances. The week will enable you to get solid gains and auspicious results on the work front. You may finalise some new business deals. Lovers may succeed in getting the blessings of their family elders to tie the knot. This will be a productive week for students. An unnecessary expense may have to be made.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people are likely to receive some kind of good news this week. A conflict or a strong disagreement is likely between you and your life partner. Your life partner will make solid gains in the workplace on account of your favourable stars. Watch out for conflicts with business associates and keep your arrogance restrained. Your family life will remain blissful. You will succeed in your efforts to make additional monetary gains. Salaried folks will manage to get solutions to their problems if they work towards that goal. Students must work very hard and leave no stone turned while making efforts. Coordinating your intentions and steps with that of your associates will prove useful.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will have to do a lot of running around for work during the initial days of the week. This will be a hectic week requiring you to work overtime in order to meet the targets. The middle of the week will bring in gains as well as auspicious news. Your life partner’s support will prove useful in achieving your aims. A favourable stroke of luck will enable you to complete some important pending tasks. You will manage to achieve a happy bank balance. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion may give you discomfort and physical stress. There will be enhanced harmony between family members. Students will hear something encouraging on the academic front. Your expenses will remain on a higher side. There is a need to stay cautioned against your enemies and maintain a vigilance on the steps taken by them.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will cheer up on account of making an unexpected monetary gain. Avoid trusting anybody else for completing important tasks. Read the fine print before signing the documents. Your friends and colleagues may try to harm you. The conditions will, otherwise, remain favourable in the workplace. Political people will excel in their endeavours. Real estate deals will get finalised as per your terms and conditions. A major expense may suddenly appear during the middle of the week. Journey is likely. A specific task may require some running from pillar to post. This may be a period of wish fulfilment that will give immense happiness. Your life partner will support you. Your offspring’s health may be a subject of anxiety.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will get auspicious results in their job or business. You will maintain an extremely well-coordinated approach with that of your colleagues and senior officers. You may receive a large amount from an additional source. Lovers are likely to reach high levels of commitment and understanding. They will find each other’s company reassuring and comforting. You will spend a considerable amount on the items of comfort and pleasure. This will be a week of wish fulfilment for students. You will make gains on account of financial investments. Take care of your health as cold, cough and body ache may give you discomfort. The end of the week may bring in a sudden journey plan.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people will make solid gains in money-related matters. The week shall bring excellent results in your professional assignments. Politicians will get auspicious results in their endeavours. You will experience comforts and material pleasures. Single people, under this sign, may receive excellent matrimonial proposals. Students will succeed in their efforts and make academic achievements. Your relations with your senior officers will remain harmonious and they will do something special for you. Your family life will remain very pleasant and peaceful. You may get a source of additional income. You will earn prestige and honour and gifts are possible too.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will have to deal with physical discomforts and emotional stress at the beginning of the week. A favourable stroke of luck will enable you to work through your targets. You may receive arrears from your employer which will enhance your financial standing. Your bond with your life partner will get stronger. Salaried folks may be given special favour by their senior officers. Students will have to put in a lot of extra effort and they must do that. Make sure that your speech doesn’t hurt anybody. Be calm and polite in your approach. Maintain harmony with family members.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people will get adequate support from their life partner. Your relations may get sour with your business associates so you must stay calm and conduct yourself carefully. Salaried folks will get average results out of their efforts. An official journey may have to be undertaken and it will bring good results. A health issue may persist and give you some discomfort. Lovers will enjoy the bliss of intimacy and care in each other’s company. Students will manage to complete their academic projects easily. Political people may have to cope with a few ups and downs which will be dramatic. The end of the week may bring auspicious results if you make efforts because your luck will be in a stronger frame.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people may have to cope with a minor disagreement in their marital relationship. The conditions will remain normal on the work front. This will be an auspicious week for money-related issues. However, you may remain irritable on account of a rise in expenses. There will be running around to do on the work front. You may have to cope with an excessive workload throughout the week which will keep things hectic for you. Students will get good results out of their efforts and will score high in their exams. You must be careful on the health front as problems and ailments may keep bothering you.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people are likely to hear positive news in money-related matters. You will surely notice a spike in profits through business transactions. Some of the salaried folks under this sign will achieve new heights on the work front. Your seniors and colleagues will support you adequately. An altercation is possible between you and your offspring. The middle of the week may bring some unnecessary as well as essential expenses to be made. Students will have to burn the midnight oil. There will be an ethos of peace and accord at home. Your interest in religious knowledge may suddenly increase. Take care of your health.