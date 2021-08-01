Weekly Horoscope (2 to 8 August): Gemini, Cancer, Leo; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Work-related trips and a general air of lethargy leading to delays are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain slightly worried about their financial standing. Your harsh speech and arrogant behaviour may hurt your cause this week so remain cautious while holding routine conversations. The middle of the week will bring favourable gains in the workplace. Students will make achievements as the time is highly favourable. Your bond with your life partner will get stronger. There will be chances of a sudden inflow of money towards the end of the week. Take care of your health as headaches are likely to hit you.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will have to cope with health issues and a serious tension in their conjugal life. Your family members will be supportive and helpful in addressing the real source of tension. This will be a favourable phase in the workplace. The inflow of money will strengthen your financial standing. Control lethargy and make sure that you do not end up fighting with your friends and brother. There will be an increase in your comforts and pleasures. You may spend money to give alms.

Gemini

Gemini sign people might remain worried about their expenses at the beginning of the week. You will have to run around a lot in order to be able to do your work. Situations will remain normal and encouraging for business and job-related activities. The middle of the week is likely to bring favourable results. You may succeed towards the end in earning an additional amount. Your life partner will support you and offspring will maintain congruity in approach. Take care of your health and avoid unnecessary stress.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will face some obstacles in the way of making money. Salaried people are likely to make progress in their field. Business people must brace up for hard work. A difference of opinion resulting in a conflict is possible with your life partner and offspring. A journey is likely. Take care of your health as unhygienic food and oily stuff may give you some problems. Students are vulnerable to getting distracted from work.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to face some problems on the work front during the initial days of the week. People will not cooperate with you adequately. However, this will be a positive week for monetary gains. Take care of your health. You may spend money rather lavishly to enhance the quotient of comfort at home by buying certain items of luxury. Business deals will bring in lucrative results and business trips will be made. Your familial life will remain good.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will face some problems on account of their lethargy and sluggish approach to work. This will be an average week when it comes to work. Salaried people are likely to be promoted to a higher post and also given an increment. A conflict is possible between you and your offspring. Students will have to put in some extra effort in the workplace. The end of the week will bring sudden monetary gains. A journey will get planned too.

Libra

Libra sign people may have to cope with some health problems and financial struggles. Remain cautious while handling familial issues. A strongly favourable piece of good news is possible in the workplace. You must maintain harmony with your colleagues in the workplace. This will be an average week for students. You will take unusually high interest in religious knowledge and activities. A major expense is possible.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to face some problems on the business front whereas the time will remain normal for salaried folks. It will be good for you to keep your ego under control in your love affair or marital relationship. You are likely to spend money to purchase items of comfort and luxury. A strongly favourable stroke of luck will bring a sudden monetary gain. Take care of your health as lethargy and headaches will trouble you.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will have to run around a lot in order to meet their professional goals. You must restrain yourself from giving advice in familial matters. Your life partner will cooperate with you in a big way. Business-related gains are indicated in your stars. Your expenses are likely to remain towards the higher side. This will be a productive week for students.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to work very hard in order to make monetary gains. Students will face some problems in their educational projects. You will work very hard in the workplace. Business people need to be cautious as misunderstandings may crop up between you and your associates. You must try to keep calm and composed. Your tasks will pick up speed if they have remained stuck for a while. Your loved ones will support you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will function in normal circumstances in the workplace. Salaried folks will do well if they maintain harmony and congruity in approach with their colleagues. This will be a favourable week for income-related issues. Business people are likely to invest their time and energy in new assignments. Meeting new people will prove useful. Your familial life will remain blissful.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to make solid gains in their business deals. You may undertake official trips this week. You are likely to remain sluggish throughout the week and your confidence may dwindle down a bit. Take care of your health as a stomach infection may trouble you. Your familial ethos will remain pleasant. You will make gains on account of your life partner.