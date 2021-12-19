Weekly Horoscope (20 to 26 December): Cancer, Libra, Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Health issues, earning prestige and journeys are the themes that characterise the week. Read your weekly predictions based on your ascendant sign to know the details.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will earn prestige. You will receive good news related to your professional sphere. The week shall bring excellent gains for business people. You will draw higher than usual profit in commission-based activities. Your relations with your brothers will get stronger. The week will bring excellent results for those who are enrolled in higher education. Domestic activities will require expenses to be made. There will be an inflow of money.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people are expected to get an increment in their salary. You will manage to resolve a recurring problem and settle it forever. The week shall bring auspicious results for salaried people. There will be altercations in your conjugal life. You should not postpone your work. You might make a big expense in order to get your house renovated or repair a major section in it.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will get excellent results in their routine activities. Your familial life will remain very pleasant throughout the week. You are advised to keep away from unnecessary issues. You will earn prestige and fame among your professional colleagues and wider network. Business people will achieve major expansion in the outreach of their activities. Your health will remain fine. Exercise restraint over your speech. You will feel bonded with your mother.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people may have to plan and undertake an official journey during the initial days of the week. Your expenses will remain on a higher side during the initial phase. The middle of the week is auspicious. It shall bring in professional success and gains. There will be an increase in your comforts and pleasures. Students will get mixed results from their efforts. You will achieve a happy bank balance. Your family members’ support will prove useful.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will make monetary gains this week. Your income is set to increase this week. Students will get good results out of the efforts made by them. Your score in exam results will also be good if it is getting declared this week. The middle of the week brings excessive workload. Take care of your health as exhaustion may lead to physical weakness and debility. A minor expense, which will appear unnecessary, is possible too. You will be rewarded and also honoured.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will make progress in their job. Your colleagues and co-workers will extend full support. You will succeed in efforts to make more money. A minor altercation is possible between you and your offspring. Students will have to put in a lot of effort and burn the midnight oil throughout the week. Your familial ethos will remain very pleasant and peaceful. The end of the week may bring the possibility of a journey and some urgent expenses.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will enjoy the benefits of a favourable stroke of luck in abundance. A strongly positive and excellent news is likely to arrive on the work front. Students will make achievements in their academic endeavours. You shall make solid gains on account of your friends. The end of the week will bring monetary gains. Your offspring is likely to make some kind of achievement this week.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people will have to cope with health issues during the initial part of the week. Students are likely to make accomplishments in their academic endeavours. The week shall bring excellent results on the work front. Business people will have to put in a lot of extra effort to make things work. You are likely to receive the money that is due to be made to you as a payment. You might take more interest in religious activities. Expenses will have to be made on personal need items.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will secure success in tasks that have been pending since long because you are supported by several favourable stars. Things and conditions will remain normal on the work front but business people will surely make some big accomplishments in their field. You will take coordinated steps with your life partner. The middle of the week brings the probability of a health issue. You may participate in a religious ceremony. Exercise restraint over your speech.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people are likely to be given a new project in the workplace. If a bank loan-related work has been pending, it is likely to come through this week. You will make monetary gains. You need to take care of your health as you are likely to develop an ailment and suffer from some discomfort. An official trip may get planned and executed this week. You are advised to exercise restraint over your expenses.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will make achievements in education fields or their academic projects. An investment made this week will bring very high returns. Lovers will pamper each other and express their softest feelings which will make the relationship smooth. The inflow of money will be in abundance. Your wishes will come true. Take care of your health during the middle of the week. This will be a positive week for work-related issues. You shall make gains on the business and political front.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will manage to resolve all the job-related problems. You will actively participate in political activities. You will benefit by holding work-related conversations and negotiations with a new set of people. You shall make monetary gains. There will be some kind of tension about your offspring. Avoid any altercation or dispute with your mother. Your bond with your life partner will get stronger. Take care of your health as having junk food may give you some discomfort.

