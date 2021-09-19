Weekly Horoscope (20 to 26 September): Pisces, Capricorn, Gemini; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Official or personal trips, high expenses and romance are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make fina ncial gains at the beginning of the week. Conditions will remain favourable for work. The second half of the week may bring in the chances of an official trip. You will have to make expenses too. Your comforts are set to remain at a very high level. You will make gains on account of your mother. Your life partner will support you too. Do not take unnecessary stress. Make sure that you do not get into unnecessary conflicts with anybody.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make some solid gains in their job. You will be in favourable situations for making monetary gains. You may spend some fun-filled time with your friends. This will be a week of making gains for students. Your relationship with your offspring will get stronger. The end of the week may bring the possibility of a journey which will involve expenses too. Keep your negativity under control.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to get good results in the workplace. People under this sign are likely to succeed in getting a new job if they have been making efforts or may get promoted to a higher post in their existing job. You will be in favourable situations for making monetary gains. There will be positive developments on the romantic front. Your comforts are set to remain high. Restrain from unnecessary expenses and journeys.



Cancer

Cancer sign people will face some problems at the beginning of the week but remaining time will remain favourable. A favourable stroke of luck will prove immensely helpful. Some of you may get success in getting a new job and your search will finally end. You may plan to purchase a new house and a vehicle. Your mother will bless you and help you make gains. Your relations with your higher ups at work will get stronger.



Leo

Leo sign people will begin the week on a solid note. The middle of the week may bring some health issues. You will undergo some changes in your workplace. You will remain very confident this week on the work front. A journey is possible and it will involve some expenses. An important step may be taken for monetary gains. Your loved ones will support you.



Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to receive their financial overdues. You are likely to remain anxious about your parents’ well-being. You will get good results in the workplace. There will be fun and cheer in your familial life and your family members will support you. There will be chances of making monetary gains. There will be some mental and physical discomforts at the end of the week to cope with. Restrain yourself from unnecessary expenses and stress.



Libra

Libra sign people will make solid monetary gains this week. There will be favourable conditions for you to make gains. However, you will be required to put in hard work. It will be good to maintain a congruous approach with that of your family members. This will be a week of gains for business people. Your life partner will support you adequately. Take care of your health.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to get a sustainable relief from an ongoing problem. This will be a favourable week for making monetary gains. There will be strong chances of an increase in your sources of income. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Students will get good results in their studies. You will spend money to buy the items of comfort and luxury. A journey is possible too.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will begin the week on an auspicious note. You may remain a little worried about your mother. You will do better in your work if you maintain harmony with your colleagues. Lovers are likely to experience the bliss of romance. The end of the week may bring sudden monetary gains. Your relations with your siblings will remain harmonious. Your offspring will support you and help you in making gains.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make monetary gains and strengthen their financial standing. Your confidence will remain very high when it comes to work. You will achieve success on account of your valour. There will be confusion over a matter throughout the week. You will strike a congruent chord with your seniors. The end of the week may bring some problems. There will be physical exhaustion too.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to get some prestigious assignments this week. There will be some changes in your routine. You will maintain a strong grip over your work. A favourable stroke of luck will be bliss. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Your savings are set to increase. Take care of health as you may develop muscle-related problems.



Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to face some problems at the beginning of the week. You will maintain a strong hold over your professional projects. You are likely to do well and make solid gains. Your bond with your life partner will get stronger. Business people are likely to make some kind of achievement. There will be chances of an increase in your income. You will do better if you remain calm and composed.



