Weekly Horoscope (21 to 27 June): Cancer, Virgo, Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, 21 to 27 June, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Additional sources of income or a new job offer, caution while dealing with your seniors and health issues are the salient results of the placement of stars this week. Read your sign’s detailed forecast to know what is in store for you for the upcoming week:

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain very confident about their work. The week shall bring excellent gains for business people. For salaried folks, this will be an average week. Do not get into a debate or discussion with your seniors. The middle of the week may bring problems on account of health issues and excessive workload. You may also have to make an expense. Your relations with your brother will strengthen further. A short distance trip is possible.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to get hassled on account of a health-related issue. There will be excessive running around for work which will increase your stress. The salaried people are likely to get average results. There will be some problems between you and your life partner in your conjugal life. Your financial standing will remain fine. Your offspring will help you make gains and students will get good results.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to succeed in money-related matters. Your pending or stuck payments are likely to get cleared. This will be a favourable week for the matters of heart and love. All your work will get cleared in the workplace without any hurdles. There will be some kind of stress during the middle of the week. Your familial and marital life will remain good. Take care of your health towards the end. You may have to make expenses.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to cope with some problems in their business and conjugal life. You may face some hurdles in the path of making monetary gains. Students will make gains only if they work hard. You shall do well in those tasks that have a foreign connection. Take care of your health and eat mindfully. Your relatives will help you in drawing benefits.

Leo

Leo sign people will make monetary gains this week. Good news is possible on the work front. The week shall bring excellent gains for business people. You manage to tap into an extra source of income. The middle of the week shall bring some work-related issues. You will spend quality time with your spouse. This will be an average week for health concerns.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will have to cope with some unnecessary tension. The week shall bring positive results in the workplace. Your colleagues’ and officers’ support will prove beneficial in the workplace. You will make gains on account of your father. Some of you may tap into a new source of additional income. Your familial life will remain good. Do not give in to lethargy.

Libra

Libra sign people might face some problems with their senior officers in the workplace. A wish may get fulfilled this week. This will be a week of mixed results for lovers. If you are making efforts to get married, a new relationship is likely to materialize. Your relations with your offspring will remain harmonious. Students will have to put in a lot of extra effort. Keep your ego and arrogance aside.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to remain stressed this week. There will be excessive workload on the professional front. You will get good results on the monetary front. Your familial life will remain pleasant but some problem is possible with your life partner. Take care of your health as cold, cough and seasonal infections may grip you. Students will get excellent results.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will make monetary gains. You will have to run around to do your work. You may feel sad and anxious about something during the middle of the week. You might have to additionally cope with a heightened expenditure. Keep your anger and ego under control in your marital and familial life. The end of the week will bring gains and you will feel happy and relaxed.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will make gains in their job. Your relations with your life partner will become harmonious. Your offspring is likely to hurt you or do something unpleasant. Students may get distracted and waste their time in unproductive activities. You are likely to intensify your efforts to make money. An official trip is possible. There will be no obstacles in government-related tasks.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy the benefits of a positive stroke of luck. Your pending tasks will get completed. There will be a fall in your comforts or amenities. Take care of your parents’ health. The middle of the week may bring professional problems. Your spouse will help you to make gains. The end of the week will give you financial gains and an additional source of income may emerge.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to struggle with health problems. This will be a positive week for salaried folks. You may receive some new job offers. Traders should look forward to an average week. There will be some obstacles in the way of your routine comforts and pleasures. Your familial life will remain blissful. Do not lend money to anybody towards the end of the week.

