Weekly Horoscope (23 to 29 August): Pisces, Virgo, Taurus; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Financial gains, beginning of new money yielding activities and familial harmony are the dominant themes this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to make gains on account of an earlier made investment. The week shall add a new source of income to your list. Things and conditions will remain favourable on the work front. An official trip may suddenly get planned and executed during the middle of the week which may also demand some serious expenses. Students will make some solid gains this week. Your familial life will remain normal. The end of the week will demand a strict restraint over your speech.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make solid gains and receive auspicious news in their job. Your seniors will cooperate with you too. You shall make gains in land and property-related issues. Your financial standing will remain solid as well as stable. Maintain harmony with your life partner. Business people will have to work very hard and put in a lot of effort. There will be some kind of tension towards the end of the week.

Gemini

Gemini sign people are likely to find a solution to their problem. Your siblings will cooperate with you adequately. You will work very hard in the workplace as a result of which all the pending tasks will reach their completion. You may spend a big amount on giving alms. You will feel more than usual warmth for your offspring. The end of the week demands caution on the health front and a distance from unnecessary issues and conflicts.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will notice a significant improvement in their health issues. Make sure that your speech doesn’t hurt people around you and make them feel humiliated. You shall be in favourable situations for work-related issues. Salaried people will receive adequate support from their colleagues. There will be some issues in your conjugal life. There will be strong chances of making monetary gains.

Leo

Leo sign people will get auspicious results in the workplace. A business deal may fall in your kitty this week. Your familial life will remain very pleasant. The middle of the week may bring some health issues and unnecessary expenses. You will take more than usual interest in religious rituals. There will be chances of making monetary gains. Do not get into any kind of heated discussion or debate with your senior officers. You shall make gains on account of your offspring.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will emerge victorious if they are involved in legal wrangles. There will be strong chances of undertaking official journeys. Business people are likely to make gains this week. You may have to cope with a few health issues. Your coordination with your life partner will remain fine. Students are likely to get excellent results from the hard work put in by them.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to get new means of income generation. Monetary investments will yield great profit. Your relations with your offspring will get harmonious. Students will secure success this week. Your life partner is likely to make gains in the workplace. Some kind of health issue might cause some discomfort. There will be some misunderstandings to deal with.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to remain slightly restless during the initial days of the week. This will be a productive week for work-related gains. Your seniors will be pleased with your performance. The middle of the week may bring a significant financial gain. This is an extremely positive week for lovers and for those who want someone special in their life. You may purchase an item of interior decoration. Your enemies may dominate upon you. You may face problems on account of your lethargy.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to make solid gains on all the fronts. You will remain confident and upbeat about your work throughout the week. You shall make gains on account of your brother and sister. Those who are in higher education are likely to secure success in their endeavours. Your familial and marital life will remain normal. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains. Your relations with your offspring will acquire further strength. You are advised to avoid unnecessary stress.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have a pleasant familial life. Their financial standing will keep on improving. You will do all your work with a high level of sincerity and also achieve success. Your bond with your life partner will get stronger. A difference of opinion may crop up between you and your offspring. There will be running around to do in order to keep your business deals going on. Take care of your health as muscular pain may hit you hard.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are in for a wish fulfilment this week. Your business is set to soar high as the expansion will be at unimaginable rate and level. You will make a good profit. You will succeed in your efforts to improve your financial standing. Students are likely to secure success in their endeavours. You are advised to exercise restraint over your temper. This will be a favourable week for monetary gains. Your health will remain good.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain caught in running around the town during the initial days of the week. An official journey will have to be undertaken and that shall demand heightened expenses. The second part of the week shall bring success. Your pending tasks are likely to get completed. If there was any skirmish in your marital life, it will get ironed out. Your savings are set to increase significantly during the end of the week. Your health will remain fine except for repeated headaches.

