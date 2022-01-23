Weekly Horoscope (24 to 30 January): Aquarius, Taurus, Gemini; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Caution on the family front, ambition on the work front and love between partners are the salient themes that planetary alignment brings for us. Read your weekly forecast, based on your ascendant sign, to know the possibilities and precautions in detail.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will make solid gains in their business transactions. If you have been making intense efforts to try your hand in a new trade, your efforts will bear fruit. This may be a week of beginning a new showroom or outlet. You will enjoy the bliss of marital love and conjugal relations. Single people may receive some lucrative matrimonial proposals. The middle of the week may become hectic with too much work and a health-related problem. Your luck will remain supportive to make monetary gains. Students are likely to resolve their problems easily.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people are likely to receive money that may have got stuck for some reason. You may remain a little anxious about your health this week. There will be some deeper conflicts in your marital life. You must keep your anger and ego under control. Salaried folks are likely to get average results and business people will have to cope with some ups and downs on the work front. There will be chances of misunderstandings or conflicts between business partners. You must remain calm and patient. Do not be in a rush while doing or deciding anything on the work front.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people will make monetary gains throughout the week. Your brothers and friends will support you in a special way to respond to work-related demands. You are likely to prove your mettle on the work front. Business people will scale new heights by being ambitious and hard working. Students are likely to bring home some rewards and accolades. They will secure high scores in competitive exams. The middle of the week may bring some health issues, so you must remain cautious. A journey is possible. Your martial bond will acquire further strength. You will feel a surge of emotions towards your offspring and their problems will get resolved.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people are likely to strike in real estate deals or all kinds of issues related to property. Take care of your mother’s health. You will have to work hard to get your money cleared. Students are likely to get distracted towards unproductive activities. The situation will remain normal on the work front. You may remain a little worried about your offspring. A long-lost payment may suddenly pick up momentum towards getting cleared. Keep all kinds of negative thoughts at bay. Salaried folks may end the week on a cheerful note.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people will remain highly confident and enthusiastic throughout the week. You will clinch all the deals and strike it big in all your tasks. There are indications of striking gold on the financial front. Business people are likely to take a major step in expanding their work. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant. You may remain a little worried about your mother’s health. There will be some unavoidable expenses to be made on the domestic front. Students will win accolades and rewards. You will earn prestige in the workplace. People will look up to and follow your advice.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people are likely to achieve improvement in financial health which will provide stability. You may struggle on account of ever-increasing sluggishness. Your family members will support you for all kinds of things. You may remain very selfish while handling money-related issues. You will get mixed results in your job or business. However, life will remain comfortable and pleasant. Students will remain busy with their work without any major event. The week brings moderate phases for health concerns. You may make an expense to perform a religious ritual.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people will secure success in all kinds of daily activities. Your pending tasks will suddenly pick up speed towards completion. Lovers will succeed in winning the heart of their beloved. You may speculate and analyse your bank-related matters. Avoid any debate or discussion on family matters. Your marital bond will acquire strength and affection between the two of you will grow. Students will get positive results out of the hard work put in by them. They are likely to get good news. You will remain highly valorous on the work front. A sudden monetary gain is possible too.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people may remain stressed over something. There will be excessive running around over work. Your expenses may remain uncontrollable. Take care of your health during the beginning of the week. It will be good for you to maintain a strict coordination with your senior officers. Do not get into unnecessary debates and discussions with your life partner. Your financial health will improve significantly during the middle of the week. Your family members’ support will prove useful. Students will make achievements in their endeavours.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people will find new avenues to make monetary gains. You are likely to receive a large amount from somewhere. An old friend may prove to be of great help while attempting a major task. You will be honoured for some work this week. The middle of the week may make you run from post to pillar. Take care of your health and control your expenses. Overspending is not good at this juncture. A business trip may have to be undertaken. Lovers are likely to remain soaked in the bliss of romance. Married couples will grow intimate.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign people will get excellent results on the work front. Salaried folks are likely to be at their creative best and impress their seniors with their efficiency and results. Your seniors will encourage you to continue working like this and colleagues will be supportive. You may face some challenges on the financial front. The middle of the week may bring some health-related worries. Students will have to burn the midnight oil. Professionals or business people may have to undertake several road trips for work. Your expenses are set to increase towards the end of the week and physical exhaustion will be a challenge too.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will enjoy the bliss of a favourable stroke of luck in abundance. You may participate in a mega religious event. You will have to exert a lot on the work front to be able to get a grip over your tasks. This will be a hectic week on account of increased responsibilities. However, the financial front is shining bright. You will achieve some stability. Students will get positive results out of their efforts. Lovers can dream for a wish fulfilment as this is a highly favourable week for romance. Married people must coordinate with each other’s intentions and goals.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people may have to face some physical discomfort during the beginning of the week. You may spend money on a religious or auspicious ceremony. You will make occupational gains after a brief struggle. Your life partner will support you by all means. Salaried folks will complete all their work on time. Your sibling's support will be of great help. All the obstacles or roadblocks that have been coming in your path on the work front, will get removed. Students are likely to face some challenges this week. Maintain harmony with your offspring. A journey is indicated in the stars.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, January 23, 2022: Life partner's support for Leo, Gift for Taurus, daily astrology prediction