Weekly Horoscope 24th February to 1 March 2020: Taurus, Leo, Libra, find out your weekly astrology prediction

Weekly Horoscope, 24th February to 1 March 2020: Find out your weekly astrology prediction and horoscope for the week as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

Aries sign people will finally notice a significant improvement in their financial condition. As a result of the inflow of money, all your pending projects will pick up speed. This will be a good week for students. They may make some solid gains. During the middle of the week, you may spend money to purchase something exotic. This will be a good week for your health concerns. You may be blessed with a child or get solace in her company.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get a deeper relief from some of their old and persistent problems. Your health will remain good and if there was an issue, it will get resolves. There will be a dramatic increase in your workload. Your relations will be harmonious with your seniors. There will be an increase in your comforts and indulgences. The middle of the week may bring some gains. Students may get success in competitive exams. The end of the week may take you out of the station. Eat mindfully.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will experience several kinds of pleasures and luxuries. The week shall bring in significant gains on the work front. The salaried people may get some potential opportunities. Your efforts will bear positive results on the professional front. Your marital life will be good. Those who are in love will get good results in their efforts. You may be blessed with a kid. This will be a normal week for students. You may take more interest in religious activities.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will notice an improvement in their health problems and general well-being. A positive stroke of luck will prove beneficial in many ways. Pending payments are likely to come through this week. This will be an average week for work-related matters. You may bring about some changes in your functioning style. You must respect your partner’s feeling especially if you are married. There are chances of official trips. Your elder siblings will support you unconditionally.

Leo

Leo sign people will get some good news related to their job or business. You may get some solid opportunities to expand your business. There will be harmony between partners. The middle of the week may bring some health-related discomforts. You money-related problems may reduce a bit. Students will get success only after putting in the extra effort. There might be some running around for your work. The inflow of money will be there in all likelihood.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will make some achievement in their workplace. There are indications of a sudden rise in your honour and popularity. There will be good coordination with your life partner throughout the week. Business people are likely to earn a solid profit today. You will be required to take care of your health this week. Your expenses will remain very high. Take care of your parents’ health as they are likely to suffer from a problem.

Libra

Libra sign people will find new means for income generation. The week will bring good results on the financial front. The salaried people may get a piece of auspicious news this week. Your relations with your seniors will be good and they will support you. Your health may suffer on account of unrestricted indulgences. You must take precautions. You may make gains on account of a project based in a distant country. Your marital and familial life will remain fine.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will get a deeper mental relief as a result of the completion of an important task. You may make gains on account of a property deal. The week can give good results if you make efforts in the context of love relations. Students will make progress in their field. The situations will become even more favourable in the workplace. Things will remain positive in the exiting job and there will be new offers too. The middle of the week may fetch some financial gains. Your health-related problems are likely to get cured this week.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will go through a surge in their valour and might. You will manage to resolve your old and persistent problems. Your siblings will be affectionate towards you and will support you. Your health will remain good. If you were unwell lately, you will surely recover. Students will get good results. The end of the week may bring sudden monetary gains. A heightened expense is possible.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to earn a good financial standing this week. You may have to deal with conflicts and misunderstandings with the family members. Things will remain normal on the occupational front. Business people are likely to sign new deals this week. There will be chances of an increase in your honour and prestige. You might have to travel a lot. You may get hassled by some unnecessary expenses. Take care of your health and don’t take unnecessary tension.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to make some solid gains. This will be an average week for the salaried people. However, business people shall make some solid gains. You will get success in government-related procedures. There will be possibilities in favour of official trips. Your marital life will remain good. You may go on a pilgrimage. This is a good week for health concerns but you might remain sluggish.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to suffer from physical problems and deal with absolutely unnecessary expenses. The end of the week will be relatively better for you. You may make gains in the workplace if you put in the real extra effort. Your domestic life will remain good. Your relationship with your life partner will become profound. Students will perform very well in their field. There will be chances of monetary gains. You may pay a lot more attention to leading a comfortable and cosy life.

