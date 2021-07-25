Weekly Horoscope (26 July to 1 August): Cancer, Libra, Pisces; Check out what's in store for the upcoming week

Participation in religious ceremonies, health-related problems and journeys of different nature are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will make monetary gains for sure. Your daily income is set to remain very high as money will flow in from various sources. The week may bring something really shining on the romantic front. Those who are married will enjoy a good time. Situations will remain favourable in the workplace. A journey may get planned during the middle of the week. All your health problems will get resolved. You will get positive results in all your endeavours.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get auspicious results on the professional front. Your senior officers will take a kind view towards you and will help you make gains. There will be chances of a rise in your comforts and worldly pleasures. The inflow of money will be great this week. Students will succeed in their efforts on all fronts. The end of the week may bring the possibility of a journey and expenses.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will remain very confident about their work. Your routine chores will get completed very easily. Situations will remain favourable in the workplace. You shall receive some positive news related to your professional life. You shall make monetary gains in abundance. Your offspring will cooperate with you. Your health will remain normal. There will be running around for a specific task.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to face a few challenges on the health and financial front during the initial days of the week. However, some of your ongoing and persistent problems will get resolved. Things and situations will remain normal in the workplace. Salaried folks will draw gains on account of their senior officers. There will be some problems in your conjugal life. You may participate in a religious ceremony this week.

Leo

Leo sign people will receive solid news on the work front. You are likely to get several opportunities to expand your business. Some of you are likely to get new matrimonial proposals. Take care of your health and expenses during the middle of the week. You are set to earn prestige and respect in your circle. Your siblings will help you to make gains. You shall take a lot of interest in religious activities.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to face the challenge of a significant rise in their expenses. The week brings positivity and productivity on the work front. Salaried people will excel in their field. Your familial and marital life will remain blissful and peaceful. A health-related issue will be a matter of constant worry. You may develop a difference of opinion with your offspring. Students will have to deal with a few problems. You may donate a hefty amount to a place of religious significance.

Libra

Libra sign people will get some relief from their financial issues and crunch. There will be chances of sudden monetary gains. You will have to deal with excessive work pressure throughout the week. You may finalise a new professional assignment or a business deal. This will be a positive week for lovers. Your relations with your life partner and offspring will remain harmonious. A journey is possible. Take care of your health and keep away from unnecessary discussions.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to enjoy worldly pleasures and comforts throughout the week. The week shall bring positive results on all the fronts. You must maintain harmony and congruity with your business partners this week. Students will get desired results. You may have to spend money to purchase the items of domestic need. Take care of your health and avoid unnecessary expenses and debates over sensitive issues.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain in a valorous and confident form throughout the week which will bring success in all your efforts. You shall make gains on account of your family members. Situations will remain normal on the work front. There will be some dilemmas during the middle of the week. Students will succeed with bright colours if they appear in any exam. The end of the week will bring good news and monetary gains.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will enjoy security and stability when it comes to their financial standing. You will command more respect and authority among people. There will be peace and comfort in your familial life. You may have to do a lot of running around in the workplace which will be helpful in drawing gains. You are advised to avoid any intense debate or discussion with your partner or spouse. The end of the week may bring some dilemmas and stress.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will enjoy the bliss of romance, love and care along with worldly pleasures and comforts. You will get good results in the workplace on account of a favourable stroke of luck. Your relations will remain harmonious with your family members Your brother’s support will prove beneficial. You are likely to receive good proposals if you are interested in getting married. You shall make gains on account of your business associates. You will enjoy good health.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may have to set out on an official trip. You shall make some solid gains in the workplace. The middle of the week is auspicious for making solid monetary gains and completing your pending tasks. The week shall bring some health problems so you must take proper care. There are chances of a difference of opinion with your brothers and offspring.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, July 25, 2021: See daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Sagittarius, Capricorn