Weekly Horoscope (27 Sept to 3 October): Virgo, Taurus, Gemini; See what's in store for the upcoming week.

Journey, heightened expenses and monetary gains characterise the themes this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain in the grip of some kind of fear. Conditions will remain favourable for making monetary gains. Your colleagues will remain pleased with your contribution in the workplace and will also cooperate with you adequately. There will be some work-related issues during the middle of the week but you will overcome all of them with your wisdom and intelligence. Some kind of good news about your offspring will cheer you up.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will remain disoriented and feel discouraged during the initial days of the week. An inflow of money will strengthen your financial condition. Your approach will remain congruous with that of your family members. Keep yourself away from unnecessary debates and discussions and exercise restraint over your speech while talking to everybody. This will be a day of making gains. Take care of your mother’s health.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to cope with heightened expenses and a pressing need to travel. The remaining days of the week will remain gainful. Conditions will remain favourable for your work. Your financial profile will strengthen further. There will be strong chances of an increase in your experience of comforts and pleasures. You will sail through routine responsibilities on account of your confidence.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will face some problems in relation to their offspring. Your expenses are set to remain high so spend wisely. There will be unnecessary running around to do for specific tasks. A journey is possible. The middle of the week will bring favourable conditions. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Your sibling’s support will prove beneficial.

Leo

Leo sign people will face a few problems in their jobs. Avoid any kind of argument or debate with your boss. Sudden chances will emerge for you to make monetary gains. This will be a week of securing success for students. Your comforts will increase significantly. Your bond with your mother will increase further. Your expenses will remain towards the higher side and a journey is possible too. Your savings will increase. Your life partner will support you.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain somewhat lethargic today. The week will remain productive and gainful for salaried people. If you are looking for a new job, you are likely to succeed. You may remain irritable and short-tempered throughout the week. You shall make monetary gains during the middle of the week. A journey and heightened expenses are possible at the end of the week.

Libra

Libra sign people will get excellent results in the workplace. Salaried folks will do exceedingly well in their projects on account of putting in hard work and intelligence. Make sure that your approach remains with that of your colleagues. Maintain harmony. Take care of your life partner’s health and she may have to travel for a personal reason. The end of the week will bring monetary gains. Students will get positive results.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to face some problems on the business front and in their marital relationship. You may remain a little hassled on the health front. There will be running around to do on the work front during the middle of the week but a favourable stroke of luck will take you through. You will secure success for sure. You shall draw gains on account of your brother and friend. The end of the week will bring opportunities of making progress in your job.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to face some health issues today. There will be an immense workload in the workplace. Your life partner will make gains on account of your favourable stars and her support will prove useful. You must exercise strict control over your speech in family matters. You will participate extensively in performing religious rituals throughout the week.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to work very hard in order to make monetary gains. You are likely to secure success in the workplace. Salaried folks are likely to make some kind of gains. Your rivals may seriously jeopardise your chances and projects, so you must remain cautious. The middle of the week will remain favourable for making gains in business activities. Your familial life will remain pleasant. A journey is possible today.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make gains and draw benefits in matters-related to their offspring. Students are likely to make some solid gains. Take care of your mother’s health . Your efforts to secure monetary gains will meet with success. Your bond with your life partner will strengthen further. Projects done in partnership will prove beneficial. You are advised to avoid unnecessary debates and discussions.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain sluggish about their work. If you maintain harmony with your colleagues, you will make gains. There will be chances of a significant rise in your comforts and pleasures. You may make monetary gains if you put in some extra effort. Students will get mixed results during the week. Your familial and marital life will remain pleasant. Control your anger.

