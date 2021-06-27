Weekly Horoscope (28 June to 4 July): Taurus, Libra, Scorpio; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Weekly Horoscope, 28 June to 4 July, 2021: Check out the astrology prediction for the coming week for your zodiac signs right here.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to enjoy a significant increase in their comforts and luxuries. The inflow of money will be in abundance. Situations will remain normal in the workplace and as per your wishes. This will be a productive week for students. Business people are likely to get new orders. The middle of the week shall make a journey possible and also demand expenses to be made. Your health will remain fine. The end of the week shall bring good news.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to receive good news on the job front. Your seniors will remain pleased with your contribution. The middle of the week appears promising for making monetary gains. Pending arrears are likely to be cleared too. You may enjoy a party with your friends or a social gathering. Maintain harmony with your life partner. The end of the week may bring unnecessary expenses and health problems. You will earn prestige and honour in society.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will succeed in their endeavours on account of a positive stroke of luck. Situations will remain favourable for all work-related matters. All kinds of colleagues, juniors or seniors, will cooperate adequately with you. You will be drawn towards performing religious rituals. The inflow of money will strengthen your financial standing. The week brings productive opportunities for students. Your familial life will remain good.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will struggle at the beginning of the week with a cash crunch and health problems but things will improve later. You will have to put in extra effort this week. Salaried people can expect positive results this week. There will be some problems in your marital and familial relationships. Your comforts will increase this week and a sudden monetary gain is likely.

Leo

Leo sign people will make some kind of gain on the business front. You may hold consultations in order to start a new trade. Salaried people may have to work hard this week. Take care of your health during the middle of the week and avoid unnecessary stress and unproductive activities. You may participate in a religious ceremony. Your familial life will remain very pleasant. You will earn money.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to secure high level success in their workplace. You will benefit immensely if you make coordinated moves with your senior officer. You shall receive some excellent proposals on the work front. Take care of your health as you may have to cope with muscular pain and stress. Your familial life will remain good. Excessively high expenditure levels will keep you tense about money.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to make monetary gains. Your daily income will increase significantly during the entire week. In the workplace, you are likely to get average results. Students will make high order gains and achieve success. Your offspring will support you in the hour of need. Your brothers or friends will come forward to help you. Your life partner will be caring and supportive. Exercise restraint over your speech and conduct. Take care of your health as skin allergy may affect you.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will enjoy the bliss of material pleasures. Your efforts on the property or house change front will bear fruit. This will be a favourable month for income. All your professional assignments will remain in your control and will get through as per your wish. Business people may have to struggle a bit. A gift is likely to come your way. Your health will remain fine. A sudden expense is possible. This will be an excellent week for the matters of the heart. Do not take unnecessary stress.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to be promoted to a higher post in the workplace. There will be excessive running around to complete your work. You will feel super confident about your work. You will maintain harmony and congruity in approach towards life with your spouse. The middle of the week may bring some stress. Students are likely to do well. The end of the week shall bring a gift or an unexpected monetary gain for you. Take care of your health.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to strengthen their financial standing. Your loved ones will support you fully. You will achieve success in all your endeavours on account of your valour. The week appears promising on the monetary front. You will feel enhanced warmth and affection towards your partner. The end of the week may bring some kind of problem related to your work. Take care of your mother’s health.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will make some solid gains this week. You will benefit on account of people’s cooperation in your routine activities. An older problem will cease to persist. You will get average results on the work front. Middle of the week onwards, chances of making monetary gains will improve. Your relations with your life partner will become harmonious. The end of the week shall bring gains and good news.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will have to suddenly set out on a journey. Your expenditure is likely to remain on the higher side. The middle of the week will bring auspicious news. The support of your officers and colleagues will bring in positive results. There will be chances of an improvement in your reputation and that of earning prestige. Erratic and callous indulgence in food may ruin your health. Remain cautious about that. The chances of unnecessary expenses will be there throughout the week.

