Weekly Horoscope (3 to 9 January): Cancer, Libra, Capricorn; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Issues related to offspring, monetary gains and journeys are the salient themes that planetary alignments bring to us. Read your weekly forecast based on your ascendant sign to know the details.

Aries

Aries ascendant sign people will face some problems in the workplace during the beginning of the week. Try to align your steps with the wishes of your father and seniors in the workplace. The middle of the week shall bring monetary gains. Students will secure success in their projects. There will be significant improvement in the life of your offspring and problems will be reduced. The end of the week will bring heightened expenses and also the possibility of a journey.

Taurus

Taurus ascendant sign people will make solid gains in their jobs. You will coordinate your steps very well with that of your colleagues and the team members. You may struggle on account of lethargy while performing your routine duties. Your child’s education-related struggles should end this week. You will maintain a strong financial profile. Maintain harmony and warmth towards your life partner. Your friends will support you.

Gemini

Gemini ascendant sign people may have to cope with a health issue during the initial days of the week. Your expenses are set to remain on a higher side. You will make solid gains on the work front. You are likely to earn prestige and fame in the social sphere. You will enjoy the benefits of a favourable stroke of luck. There will be positive developments in your romantic relationship. Salaried folks will make progress in their work.

Cancer

Cancer ascendant sign people will have to deal with obstacles and challenges on the work front. You may remain worried about a health-related issue throughout the week. Your familial life will remain blissful throughout the week but there will be issues with your conjugal partner. Situations will emerge which will be favourable for making gains. The end of the week shall bring auspicious news. You may get involved in a religious event.

Leo

Leo ascendant sign people should refrain from giving or taking loan. Maintain a strict watch on your rivals. This will be an average week for work-related issues. A journey is indicated in the stars. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion may wear you out. You will make monetary gains but your expenses will also remain very high. Maintain harmony with your family members.

Virgo

Virgo ascendant sign people will succeed in their efforts to make money. You may make new plans on the work front. There will be chances of a rise in your material pleasures and comforts. The week will bring the demands of hard work from students. Take care of your health during the middle of the week. There will be some kind of issue with your offspring. You shall make gains on account of your business associates.

Libra

Libra ascendant sign people may remain stressed over something at the beginning of the week. The conditions will remain favourable in the workplace. Take care of your mother’s health. Do not get into any heated debate or discussion with your life partner. Students will secure success in all kinds of exams and score very high. Take care of your health. Your expenses will remain on a higher side so spend wisely. A journey is possible.

Scorpio

Scorpio ascendant sign people might get hassled on account of increasing lethargy and sluggishness. Your confidence may take a hit too. There will be work-related gainful situations in the workplace. You will enjoy material comfort and luxury. A gain is possible in the apartment or land-related. Something favourable can happen even while handling the issues of a rented apartment. Students will secure success in their projects. The inflow of money will give you stability and a strong profile. An investment will also turn out to be highly rewarding.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius ascendant sign people are advised to be careful while handling familial issues. The conditional will remain favourable for your work-related tasks. You shall make monetary gains on account of your life partner. You will earn prestige and fame this week. Students may get distracted from their work. Take care of your health as a headache or an oral infection is likely to trouble you. A journey is likely to get finalised.

Capricorn

Capricorn ascendant sign may get hassled on account of mental stress. Your familial life will remain normal. A conflict or disagreement may spring up between you and your life partner. You may also get worried about his/her health. There will be some problems in your workplace to attend to. The middle of the month will bring monetary gains. You will secure success on account of your valour and confidence. The end of the week will bring auspicious possibilities.

Aquarius

Aquarius ascendant sign people will face issues on the health front during the initial days of the week. Do not get into any discussion with your senior officer this week. You shall make occupational gains. There will be possibilities of negative thoughts developing a grip over you. Try to control that. Your life partner will make gains. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains. Students will secure success in their tasks.

Pisces

Pisces ascendant sign people will face some challenges in the context of money and associated issues. This will be an average week for business people, but salaried folks will make gains and reap rewards. Your bond with your spouse will get stronger. Students will get mixed results. Take care of your own health and that of your offspring. The end of the week will bring gains. All your pending tasks will suddenly pick up speed towards the end of the week.

Also Read: Monthly Horoscope January 2022: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month