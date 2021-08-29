Weekly Horoscope (30 August to 5 September): Cancer, Virgo, Leo; See what's in store for the upcoming week

Sudden travel plans, smooth execution of work and financial gains are the themes that characterise this week. What do stars foretell for you out of these? Read your weekly forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people are likely to remain hassled on account of mental stress and financial problems in the initial days of the week. Situations will become favourable once the middle of the week is reached. Your work will progress in a normal manner without any roadblocks or delays. Do not get into any debates or discussions with your colleagues. Your brother’s support will prove immensely beneficial this week. This will be a productive week for students. The end of the week shall bring monetary gains.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make monetary gains this week. There will be some health issues in the first half of the week. You must control your tendency to take stress on the work front. A stream of visitors will keep you happy and cheerful. Salaried folks are likely to make gains on account of the guidance provided by their seniors. You will maintain a congruous approach with that of your offspring. A property-related gain is possible.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to cope with health issues at the beginning of the week. Your expenses are also set to remain high. There will be some running around for work but you will make gains. Your colleagues will cooperate with you adequately. You will notice some positive developments in your conjugal life. The inflow of money will strengthen your financial standing. Your relatives will support you.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will have to face problems on the monetary front. You will face roadblocks in those tasks in which you were expecting smooth gains. There will be excessive running around to do. A journey may get planned this week. Maintain love and harmony with your life partner this week. The end of the week appears conducive for making monetary gains. Students will get appropriate results from their hard work.

Leo

Leo sign people will have to deal with a few problems created by their colleagues. Your seniors will enable you to make gains. Your familial life will remain pleasant. Your mother will have affection for you. This will be a productive week for money-related efforts. Your mother will bless you. This will be a highly productive week for students. A journey is indicated in the stars. Take care of your health as physical exhaustion may bother you.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will face some problems and stress at the beginning of the week. Things and situations will remain normal in the workplace. Your life partner’s support will prove beneficial. Your pending tasks will pick up speed this week. The week shall bring sudden monetary gains. There will be a problem related to your offspring. Students will put in a lot of effort. A journey may get planned very suddenly.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to cope with physical discomfort and expenses at the beginning of the week. The middle of the week will bring success as your luck shines bright. Good news is strongly possible on the job front. You will maintain a congruous approach with your life partner. A journey is possible and will also involve expenses. The end of the week shall bring opportunities to resolve your financial problems.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to face problems in their business and married life. Do not take any major decision related to your business. The middle of the week may bring health problems. The week shall remain auspicious and productive for salaried folks. Your strong bond with your senior authorities will help you in a specific context. Exercise restraint over your anger as well as spending.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people are likely to remain dispirited throughout the week. You may remain anxious about your parents’ health. Your work will move on smoothly without any hiccups or obstacles. There will be strong chances of undertaking a massive expansion in your trade deals for businessmen. Those who work in the field of education will make achievements. A journey is likely. You might get hassled on account of high expenses. Take care of your health and exercise restraint over your speech. Your faith in religion will get stronger.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will remain anxious and worried on account of their struggles on the financial front. Things and situations will remain normal on the work front. A business-related piece of news will bring immense happiness this week. There will be harmony between you and your life partner. Students will have to put in a lot of extra work. A minor health issue will persist throughout the week. Spend your money wisely.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will face some problems on the professional front at the beginning of the week. Do not get into any kind of debate and discussion about work with anybody. The middle of the week is auspicious for monetary gains. You may receive a nice gift this week. Your marital life will remain pleasant even though your life partner is likely to remain short tempered. Students will make gains. A journey is possible. You may meet your siblings who live in some other town.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to make gains in their business and also make progress. You may have to cope with a loss on account of your sluggishness and arrogance. You need to ensure that normal disagreements with your friends and brothers do not get blown into bigger conflicts. There will be chances of a significant increase in your comforts and pleasures. A conversation held about finances will prove useful. You will access new means to make gains. Take care of your own and mother’s health and avoid junk food.

